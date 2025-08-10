KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 11, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 this week. It’s Spirit Week at the Club and today it’s PJ Day. Tomorrow is Super Hero Day. This is the last week of meal service – breakfast is at 8:30 and lunch at 11:30.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

On the Tribal Council agenda today is a Council Priorities Discussion at Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise.

Madras High School is hosting the Jr. Buff Volleyball Camp and a Youth Football Camp today through Wednesday. Volleyball camp will be 9am to noon in the high school gym. Football camp will be from 2-3:30 at the high school practice field. Both are open to incoming 3rd-8th grade students. The volleyball camp fee is $50 per play, and football camp is $40 per player. Payments are due on the first day of camp. Registration links are available on the Madras High School Facebook page.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4. There is a Naimuma Wellbriety group today at 5:30 at Smurf Village.

Papalaxsimisha invites youth age 11 to 18 to summer NASU skateboarding at the skate park today from 5-6:30. Eat snacks, play music, learn a new move and win a raffle item.

Warm Springs Recreation’s August Jamboree Day Drummers Jammz Social Powwow is tomorrow (8/12). All drummers and dancers are welcome. There’s a potluck at 5:30 in the social hall and the powwow starts at 6:30 in the gym. All food vendors are welcome.

This Thursday the Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO.

There’s still time to apply for the Every Kid Sports 2025 Fall Pass. The application deadline has been extended to Thursday, August 14th, so if you haven’t applied yet, you still have time to get funding to help cover your kids fall sports registration fees. See if you qualify and apply at Every Kid Sports Pass Page – Every Kid Sports.

Senator Wyden will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall on Saturday August 16th at 10:00 a.m. at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than August 20th to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do you have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Wednesday, September 3rd from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.