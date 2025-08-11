KWSO News 8/11/25

Warm Springs celebrating Smokey Bear’s birthday this week

On Saturday, Smokey Bear turned 81 years old and entered his 9th decade of wildfire prevention activism. First appearing on a wildfire prevention poster in August of 1944, Smokey Bear quickly became an iconic image to help the public understand the importance of preventing wildfire.

In Warm Springs, Fire Prevention & Fire Management are inviting the community to join them in a birthday celebration for Smokey Bear tomorrow from noon until 3 on the grass field by the prevention building on campus. They will have a barbecue, birthday cake and a Smokey Bear bouncy house.

Preventing & treating heat-related illnesses during extremely hot temperatures

The National Weather Service has issued Extreme Heat Watches, Warnings, and Advisories for parts of Oregon – including a warning in central Oregon through Tuesday night. Everyone can take steps to protect themselves, their families, and neighbors—especially older adults, young children, people with disabilities, outdoor workers, pregnant people, and those without access to air conditioning.

Hydrate frequently—avoid sugary/alcoholic drinks.

Wear loose, light-colored, breathable clothing.

Take cool showers or spend time in air-conditioned spaces.

Close windows during the day, open at night (unless wildfire smoke is present).

Never leave people or pets in vehicles.

Limit physical activity during peak heat hours.

Heat-related illness can develop quickly and impair judgment. Knowing the signs and what to do can save lives.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea

Action: Move to a cool place, hydrate, and apply cool wet towels. (Do not immerse in cold water—this can cause shock.)

Heat Stroke (Medical Emergency) Symptoms: Confusion, high body temperature, loss of consciousness, damp or dry skin.

Action: Call 911 immediately