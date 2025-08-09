KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 10, 2025

Madras High School is hosting the Jr. Buff Volleyball Camp and a Youth Football Camp on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday this week (8/11-13). Volleyball camp will be 9am to noon in the high school gym. Football camp will be from 2-3:30 at the high school practice field. Both are open to incoming 3rd-8th grade students. The volleyball camp fee is $50 per play, and football camp is $40 per player. Payments are due on the first day of camp. Registration links are available on the Madras High School Facebook page.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the August Jamboree Day Drummers Jammz Social Powwow on Tuesday, August 12th. All drummers and dancers are welcome. There’s a potluck at 5:30 in the social hall and the powwow starts at 6:30 in the gym. All food vendors are welcome.

Warm Springs Prevention is taking kids on a trip to the Oregon Zoo on Wednesday, August 13th. They will leave from the Prevention office at 10:30 and return around 7pm. The trip is open to the first 90 tribal youth ages 8 to 14 to be signed up. There is a bus that can take up to 65 people, so personal transportation will be needed. Tickets will be provided to drivers and/or chaperones. Be sure to let them know when you sign up. Zoo admission, sack lunches & pizza for the ride home are included. Youth should come with walking shoes, water bottles, and extra spending money if desired. To get on the list, contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org.

There’s still time to apply for the Every Kid Sports 2025 Fall Pass. The application deadline has been extended to Thursday, August 14th, so if you haven’t applied yet, you still have time to get funding to help cover your kids fall sports registration fees. See if you qualify and apply HERE.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Summer Spaghetti & Vegetables.

Tribal Council hold Pre-Budget Meetings in all three districts. The Agency meeting is on Thursday, August 14th at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho meeting is on Tuesday August 26th at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is at the Seekseequa Fire Hall on Wednesday, August 27th. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation.

This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27 th .

. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than August 20th to make sure they make it in time.

Ballots do have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted.

Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot; fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote.

There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team will have Suicide Prevention Training on Thursday, August 21st from 2-4pm in the old school cafeteria. To sign up, contact leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and email address.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Back to School Yard Sale is on Friday, August 22nd in the Community Wellness Center courtyard. The sale will be from 9-4. Tables are limited and folks should sign up today to reserve one by calling 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting a softball and baseball tournament for all tribal youth and community members August 29-31 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. There’s no entry fee and they’re taking five 10-player teams in each division – 8 & under, 10 & under, 12 & under, 14 & under and high school. They’ll also have a t-ball super draft game for 5- & 6-year-olds. They are also looking to hire experienced umpires & bookkeepers age 13 and older. For more information email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.