KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 18, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 this week. It’s Mental Health Week at the Club. 509-J meal service has ended and kids should bring breakfast and lunch.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda: This morning – ECE Compliance; Youth Council; and Capital Funds Update. This afternoon – Successor Program Update, and Pi-ume-sha Report

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4. The Naimuma Wellbriety group meets today at 5:30 at Smurf Village.

Papalaxsimisha invites youth age 11 to 18 to summer NASU skateboarding at the skate park today from 5-6:30. Eat snacks, play music, learn a new move and win a raffle item.

The August Jamboree Day Drummers Jammz Social Powwow is this evening at the Community Center. There’s a potluck at 5:30 in the social hall and the powwow is at 6:30 in the gym. All drummers, dancers and food vendors are welcome.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than this Wednesday, August 20th to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do you have your name on the back of the return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you’ve already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team will have Suicide Prevention Training on Thursday, August 21st from 2-4pm in the old school cafeteria. To sign up, contact leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and email address.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Back to School Yard Sale is on Friday, August 22nd in the Community Wellness Center courtyard. The sale will be from 9-4. Tables are limited and folks should sign up today to reserve one by calling 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs ECE daycare is taking applications for September for children three and younger and for afternoon care for 3 to 5-year-olds. You can apply using the app Brightwheel. Applications are due August 25.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting a softball and baseball tournament for all tribal youth and community members August 29-31 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. There’s no entry fee and they’re taking five 10-player teams in each division – 8 & under, 10 & under, 12 & under, 14 & under and high school. They’ll also have a t-ball super draft game for 5- & 6-year-olds. They are also looking to hire experienced umpires & bookkeepers age 13 and older. For more information email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Wednesday, September 3rd from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.