KWSO News 8/18/25

COIC doing focus groups with incentives in central Oregon

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) is looking to speak with residents of the region to help to inform its upcoming public messaging campaigns. They are offering $75 to residents who participate in 1-hour focus groups at the following locations: Madras, Warm Springs, Bend, Redmond, La Pine, and Prineville.

Participation is anonymous – you do not have to provide personal information. The focus groups are being conducted by a research organization on behalf of COIC. Focus groups will be conducted in Spanish and English.

Anyone who is interested in participating in a focus group in Central Oregon should complete the Focus Group Participant Screening Form. Individuals selected to participate will receive a $75 gift card for their time.

Sen. Wyden holds town hall in Madras over the weekend

US Senator Ron Wyden held his Jefferson County town hall meeting Saturday morning with about 60 individuals in attendance. Wyden answered questions about the state of democracy in the country, the future of rural hospitals such as St. Charles Madras, tariffs, water allocations, furloughed federal workers & the job market and fear of corruption in Washington.

The senator also heard from several constituents who had questions and comments about Wyden’s vote in opposition to a recent proposal to block weapon exports to Israel. The Senate held that vote in July amid reports of widespread starvation in Gaza, and as a growing number of humanitarian organizations have accused Israel of genocide.

Wyden stayed to speak with citizens off of the stage following the town hall meeting.

Annual gathering of the NW Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition Sept. 8-9

The 2025 Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition Annual Gathering will be held on the banks of Nch’i-Wána for two days of connection, learning, and cultural sharing. This year’s gathering celebrates the river, salmon, Indigenous knowledge, and community strength.

The Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition annual gathering is free to attend and learn from tribal knowledge keepers, engage in hands-on workshops, and share stories that honor relationships with the river and one another. It will take place Monday September 8th and Tuesday September 9th at Marine Park Pavilion in Cascade Locks. For more information contact organizer, Shoshoni Wildbill, (541) 805-6966, swildbill@npaihb.org or register using the QR Code on the flyer below.