KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 17, 2025

The August Jamboree Day Drummers Jammz Social Powwow has been rescheduled for tomorrow (8/18) at the Community Center. There’s a potluck at 5:30 in the social hall and the powwow is at 6:30 in the gym. All drummers, dancers and food vendors are welcome.

Eel fishing at Sherars Falls is currently open 24 hours per day Friday, Saturday and Sunday for general subsistence harvest, according to the 2025 Eel Fishery Regulations. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are solely for research tagging operations. Branch of Natural Resources personnel will monitor and enforce the fishery with regard to Warm Springs members participating in the 2025 fishing season at Sherars Falls. Tribal members do need to carry tribal enrollment cards to fish under claim of treaty rights.

Warm Springs ECE daycare is now taking applications for September for children three and younger and for afternoon care for 3 to 5-year-olds. You can apply using the app Brightwheel applications are due August 25.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than August 20th to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do you have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Dumpling Soup.

The 30-day public comment period for the Mutton Mountains Restoration Project Assessment that was passed by the Resources Management Inter-Disciplinary Team is open. Hard copies of the assessment are available at Natural Resources, Forestry and at the Post Office.

Mount Hood Meadows is hosting its annual Summer Job Fair on the Sun Deck on Saturday, August 30th from 2:30 – 5 PM.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is offering Adult Mental Health First Aid Training on October 10th and Non-violent De-escalation Training October 16-17 – both in the old school cafeteria. To sign-up for either training, email leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.