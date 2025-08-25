KWSO News 8/25/25

Firefighters continue to face challenging fire behavior during Red Flag conditions on the Flat Fire

As of Sunday morning, the Flat Fire was estimated at 21,971 acres with 0% containment. The fire is burning approximately two miles northeast of Sisters. Crews worked under a Red Flag warning and heat advisory throughout the day. Despite the challenges, they were able to build on progress made in the northeastern and southeastern portions of the fire.

The southern portion of the fire remained very active, and crews coordinated aggressive suppression efforts with air attack.

On the western edge of the fire, challenging weather and terrain contributed to erratic fire behavior, resulting in a spot fire located off the northwestern corner of Sunday’s fire perimeter.

Fire teams planned to take advantage of slowed fire activity in the early morning hours, with cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity to catch spot fires, reinforce line, and mop up hot spots. Seven OSFM Task Forces remained in place, providing structure protection through the night operational period.

Damage assessments from the Flat Fire, as of Sunday, August 24, have confirmed that several homes and outbuildings in Deschutes County have been lost or damaged, while hundreds more remain standing thanks to the work of firefighters and proactive property owners.

Incident officials will host a community meeting today at 6:00 pm at the Sisters High School. Local and incident officials will provide a fire update and answer questions from the community. The meeting will be streamed virtually via the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department Facebook page.

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations remain in effect under the direction of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Follow their Facebook pages for the latest information and updates.

082425 Flat Fire PM Update

Advisories for air quality and heat issued for central OR

An air quality advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in effect through tonight in Central Oregon due to the wildfire smoke. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

There is also a heat advisory in effect until 9pm Wednesday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

Chuush for All aims to reach more people

In Warm Springs, the initiative Chuush for All is making significant strides in ensuring tribal members have access to clean drinking water. Project Manager Paige Hurtado says, “we’re working to get kind of access to clean drinking water for all tribal members. So, we’re doing it two ways. We have water jugs, five-gallon, three-gallon jugs with water filters, and water bottles have the filters built into them.”

The organization uses advanced filtration technology, including membrane microfilters that remove bacteria, parasites, and microplastics, and carbon filters that eliminate chlorine and improve taste.

These filters are designed to last, with water bottle filters good for one thousand gallons. Chuush for All aims to be highly accessible, with a colorful van that serves as a mobile distribution point for filters and water jugs.

They plan to announce their bi-monthly schedule via their Facebook page. This mobility allows them to reach tribal members directly, ensuring that clean water is never out of reach, regardless of where they get their water from. For more information, you can reach out via email at info@chuushforall.org