KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 3, 2025

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Monday, August 4th from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

The next Native Aspirations meeting is tomorrow from 12 – 1:30 p.m. at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

The Mt. Hood Meadows 2025 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip is on Thursday, August 7th. Sign up by calling 541-553-1968 or email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be August 14th & 15th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair will be held at the Warm Springs k through 8 Academy on Thursday August 28th from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families. Hope to see you there!

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for stuffed season produce.

Tribal Council hold Pre-Budget Meetings in all three districts. The Agency meeting is on August 14th at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho meeting is on Tuesday August 26th at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is at the Seekseequa Fire hall on Wednesday, August 27th. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election date has been set for August 27th. Ballots have been mailed out to both on and off reservation Tribal Members. The Ballot takes some time to complete with 198 adoptee candidates listed. Each name must be voted on. Again – Tribal Adoption Election is August 27th. Everyone should watch for their ballot.