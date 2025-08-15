KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 16, 2025

Senator Wyden will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall this morning at 10:00 at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The annual Crawdad Festival in Culver is happening today. There’s a parade at 10am that starts at City Hall and the festival goes until 4 in the park. There will be live music, free kids activities, food booths and vendors.

The August Jamboree Day Drummers Jammz Social Powwow has been rescheduled for Monday, August 18th at the Community Center. There’s a potluck at 5:30 in the social hall and the powwow is at 6:30 in the gym. All drummers, dancers and food vendors are welcome.

Community Health has a lunchtime hand-sewing circle on Tuesdays from noon until 1. You can learn valuable skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than Wednesday, August 20th to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do you have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you’ve already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

Vendors and anyone doing fundraising are invited to participate in the Warm Springs Thursday Markets – each week thru September 11th. You can set up for free with tables and chairs provided. To learn more contact Sue at KWSO.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair will be held at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Thursday August 28th from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families. Hope to see you there!

The 30-day public comment period for the Mutton Mountains Restoration Project Assessment that was passed by the Resources Management Inter-Disciplinary Team is open. Hard copies of the assessment are available at the Natural Resources office, Forestry office and at the Post Office.