KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 9, 2025

There is a memorial and stone-setting for Richard Barry Craig this morning. It will start at 10am at the Simnasho Cemetery. A giveaway and meal will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Do you want to learn how to can salsa that is safe to eat? There is a hands-on workshop taught by Master Food Preservers on Wednesday, August 13, 9:00 am to noon at the OSU Extension office in Redmond. Participants will learn how to process canned foods with a boiling water canner or a steam canner. Make a jar of Tomatillo Green Salsa or Spicy Cranberry Salsa and take home one of each to share. The class fee is $20. To reserve your space, go to https://extension.oregonstate.edu/county/deschutes/events. Class size is limited. The deadline for registration is August 11th.

Madras High School is hosting the Jr. Buff Volleyball Camp and a Youth Football Camp August 11-13. Volleyball camp will be 9am to noon in the high school gym. Football camp will be from 2-3:30 at the high school practice field. Both are open to incoming 3rd-8th grade students. The volleyball camp fee is $50 per play, and football camp is $40 per player. Payments are due on the first day of camp. Registration links are available on the Madras High School Facebook page.

Community Health has a lunchtime hand-sewing circle on Tuesdays from noon until 1. You can learn valuable skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

Warm Springs Prevention is taking kids on a trip to the Oregon Zoo on Wednesday, August 13th. They will leave from the Prevention office at 10:30 and return around 7pm. The trip is open to the first 90 tribal youth ages 8 to 14 to be signed up. There is a bus that can take up to 65 people, so personal transportation will be needed. Tickets will be provided to drivers and/or chaperones. Be sure to let them know when you sign up. Zoo admission, sack lunches & pizza for the ride home are included. Youth should come with walking shoes, water bottles, and extra spending money if desired. To get on the list, contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org.

There’s still time to apply for the Every Kid Sports 2025 Fall Pass. The application deadline has been extended to Thursday, August 14th, so if you haven’t applied yet, you still have time to get funding to help cover your kids fall sports registration fees. See if you qualify and apply Every Kid Sports Pass Page – Every Kid Sports.

Tribal Council is holding Pre-Budget Meetings in all three districts. The Agency meeting is on Thursday, August 14th at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho meeting is on Tuesday August 26th at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is at the Seekseequa Fire Hall on Wednesday, August 27th. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7.

There’s an ECE Head Start Round-Up on Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.

Warm Springs Probation & Parole is having a clean-up day Friday, August 15th for anyone who has community service work that they need to complete. Clean up is from 9am until noon at Elmer Quinn Park. Be sure to check in with CSW Coordinator Tasheyna Sohappy.

The annual Crawdad Festival in Culver is coming up on Saturday, August 16th. There’s a parade at 10am that starts at City Hall and the festival goes until 4 in the park. There will be live music, free kids activities, food booths and vendors.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than August 20th to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do you have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team will have Suicide Prevention Training on Thursday, August 21st from 2-4pm in the old school cafeteria. To sign up, contact LeMinnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and email address.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Back to School Yard Sale is on Friday, August 22nd in the Community Wellness Center courtyard. The sale will be from 9-4. Tables are limited and folks should sign up today to reserve one by calling 541-553-3243.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQ for all grades will be on September 2nd from 4:30-6:30pm. They’ll have got dogs, chips and water available for everyone at no cost. Students can learn about clubs and activities available at MHS plus get schedules, lockers, parking passes, ASB cards and order year books.