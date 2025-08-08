KWSO News 8/8/25

Tribal Council summaries of Jul. 14 & Jul. 15 meetings

July 14, 2025 – Members in attendance were Lincoln Jay Suppah, Carlos Calica, Brigette McConville, Raymond “Captain” Moody, Chief Jefferson Greene, Chief Joseph Moses, Lonnie Rosie Tom, Jonathan W. Smith, Sr. and Alvis Smith III.

The council heard and update on Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza from Shawn McDaniel & Board members.

A Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Update was given by Michael Lofting & Board members.

Jacob Coochise and board members provided an update on behalf of Warm Springs Composite Products.

Resolution No. 13,237-A was adopted stating that “the names set forth in the list attached as Exhibit “A” to this Resolution are hereby approved as eligible to be submitted to the tribal membership for a vote in an adoption election conducted as a Tribal election under Ordinance No. 44, for the purpose of voting to determine whether any of the persons whose names are set forth in the list attached as Exhibit “A” should be adopted as members of the Tribe; By the Tribal Council that at least fifty percent of the members entitled to vote in such election shall be required to vote, and that in order to be adopted, an individual must receive a majority vote of the qualified voters in such election; that the Adoption election called for in this Resolution shall take place on the 27th of August, 2025.” The motion vote was unanimous in favor.

An update from Museum At Warm Springs Executive Director Elizabeth Woody & Board members was next.

Tim York and board members gave an update from Telecom.

And Leah Guiliasi and staff from Warm Springs Community Action Team presented on the Youth Center.

July 15, 2025 – Members in attendance were Lincoln Jay Suppah, Dennis White III, Chief Jefferson Greene, Raymond “Captain” Moody, Lonnie Rosie Tom, Carlos Calica, and Chief Joseph Moses.

The first order of business was and update from Danielle Wood and staff from Warm Springs Housing Authority.

Eric Farm provided an update on behalf of Warm Springs Timber Company LLC.

Fay Hurtado presented and update for High Lookee Lodge.

The Council went into Executive Session to discuss the Secretary-Treasurer Position. Following that, Resolution No. 13,254 appointing Edward Henderson as Secretary-Treasurer/CEO of the Tribal Council was approved. The resolution states “That the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Officer shall be authorized to execute contracts, applications, agreements and other documents on behalf of the Confederated Tribes in accordance with approved and restated Management Plan of Operations.” It was approved unanimously.

An update from Warm Springs Ventures was given by Jim Souers, Leslie Cochran, & Board members and a presentation for Warm Springs Credit Enterprise was given by Lori Fuentes, Bridgett Kalama & Board members.

A motion to approve a Travel Request to Siletz for Jonathan Smith failed due to lack of second.

Jake Fruhlinger met with the Council for the National Guard and a follow up meeting will be scheduled in August.

Following other Tribal Council business, the meeting adjourned.

Sen. Wyden sets Jefferson Co. town hall meeting for Aug. 16

Jefferson County is on Senator Ron Wyden’s latest round of open-to-all town halls this month. Wyden has held 1,129 open-to-all town halls in keeping his promise to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. The senator says he’s looking forward to the town halls, hearing opinions and answering questions. In yesterday’s news release Wyden said, “Our country faces unprecedented challenges, and these open-to-all meetings help shape the solutions that Oregonians want for our state and country.”

Senator Wyden will hold his Jefferson County town hall on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 10 am at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

Confederated Tribes unhappy with Deschutes Co. decisions for resort

(Spilyay Tymoo, Warm Springs) Deschutes County’s 2-1 vote in late July approved the Thornburgh Resort’s 2022 Fish and Wildlife Management Plan, which Tribal officials say disregards their treaty rights as sovereign co-managers of the Deschutes Basin. This follows a similar vote that denied the tribes the chance to submit testimony on the project’s impact on their water and fishing rights, despite a court ruling affirming their right to do so.

Tribal Council Chairman Dennis White III stated that this decision “dishonors Warm Springs’ constitutionally recognized 1855 treaty,” which guarantees water rights for their people and fish. He added that the tribes were not consulted, and their ecological knowledge was ignored, which he called disrespectful between governments.

The Thornburgh Resort, a 1,970-acre development near Redmond, plans to pump 1,460 acre-feet of water annually, despite Central Oregon’s high drought risk. The county also determined future groundwater permits wouldn’t be needed unless the resort changes its existing groundwater rights.

Chairman White emphasized that the county “cannot understand the full picture of this project’s impact without our perspective,” as the Deschutes River and its tributaries are within the Confederated Tribes’ traditional homelands. The tribes are exploring an appeal to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.

Gov. Kotek approves Willamette Falls Trust funding

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is approving state funding to help restore public access to Willamette Falls. Kotek on Thursday announced her final veto decisions on a handful of bills she indicated last week she may reject, following the close of the 2025 legislative session. Kotek signed off on $45 million for the Willamette Falls Trust, a tribal coalition hoping to build a new public facility at Willamette Falls.

According to OPB, in approving the payment, Kotek offered a leg up to a coalition of tribal governments made up of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The group is working to acquire land around the falls for a project expected to include “public walkways, spaces for interpretation, cultural events, community programming, viewing structures and other public amenities.”

Kotek’s predecessor, Gov. Kate Brown, leads the Willamette Falls Trust that is spearheading that effort. Over the last week, Brown offered assurances that her group would not seek any additional state funding for the project, along with other provisions designed to win Kotek’s support.

Aug 27 CTWS Adoption Election info

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than August 20th to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.