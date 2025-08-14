KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 14, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 this week. It’s Spirit Week at the Club and today it’s Purple Day. Tomorrow is Career Day. This is the last week of meal service – breakfast is at 8:30 and lunch at 11:30. There will be water play today, weather permitting.

The Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm. The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will be set up with 30 Fresh Harvest Kits – first come first served. The Community Action Team Youth will set up to sell some of their t-shirts for a couple hours. And KWSO needs 25 more online surveys completed for our Information Ecosystem Assessment. TAKE THE SURVEY HERE. Then you can stop by the Thursday Market and get gifted with a small KWSO zippered bag as a thank you for doing the survey. You can get the link there as well. Thursday Market will continue through September 11 th .

. At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, is the group “On Second Thought” at 4:00. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday’s at 5:15 at Smurf Village.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union has summer volleyball and activities for youth 11 to 18 today. There will be volleyball, snacks, music and raffles from 5-6:30 at the Community Center.

There is an Agency District Meeting this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 5:30 and the meeting is after. On the agenda – CTWS Priorities, Adoption Referendum & Cannabis Referendum.

Oregon Congresswoman Janelle Bynum is going to be in Madras today for a town hall meeting at the Performing Arts Center with the Oregon Nurses Association. It will be held from 6-7pm. Community members and frontline healthcare workers are invited to discuss the impacts of policy changes on communities and healthcare priorities.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery Resource Bus is at the Warm Springs Community Center on Fridays this summer, offering resources to local families. You can stop by to learn more.

Warm Springs Probation & Parole is having a clean-up day tomorrow (8/15) for anyone who has community service work that they need to complete. Clean up is from 9am until noon at Elmer Quinn Park. Be sure to check in with CSW Coordinator Tasheyna Sohappy.

Senator Wyden will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall this Saturday (8/16) at 10:00 a.m. at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The annual Crawdad Festival in Culver is coming up on Saturday (8/16). There’s a parade at 10am that starts at City Hall and the festival goes until 4 in the park. There will be live music, free kids activities, food booths and vendors.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than August 20th to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do you have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team will have Suicide Prevention Training on Thursday, August 21st from 2-4pm in the old school cafeteria. To sign up, contact leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and email address.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Back to School Yard Sale is on Friday, August 22nd in the Community Wellness Center courtyard. The sale will be from 9-4. Tables are limited and folks should sign up today to reserve one by calling 541-553-3243.