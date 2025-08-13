KWSO News 8/13/25

30-day public comment period for Mutton Mountains Project Assessment open

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Wildlife Department, is proposing to implement a restoration project within the Mutton Mountains region of the Reservation.

According to the Project Assessment, the objectives are to:

Increase the vigor and abundance of native plants

Provide alternative water sources for wildlife in an arid high-desert environment

Reduce road access to protect native ungulates during sensitive times of the year

The Resource Management Interdisciplinary Team approved the plan through a RESOLUTION with an affirmative vote of 5-0 last week and it is now out for a required 30-day public comment period.

Hard copies of the MUTTON MOUNTAINS PROJECT ASSESSMENT are available at the Branch of Natural Resources office, Forestry office and at the Post Office.

CRITFC announces Zone 6 fall season tribal fishery plan

The Four Columbia River Tribes set a fall season tribal fishery plan. A Commercial Gillnet Fishery for Zone 6 will open at 6:00 AM Monday, August 18 to 6:00 PM Thursday, August 21 (3-nights).

The next fishery will open at 6:00 AM Monday August 25 to 6:00 PM Saturday, August 30 (5-nights) and a third will open at 6:00 AM Monday September 1 to 6:00 PM Saturday, September 6 (5-nights).

These are for Set and Drift Gillnets with an 8-inch Minimum Mesh size Restriction. Standard river mouth and dam closed areas applicable to gillnet gear, including the standard sanctuary at Spring Creek Hatchery is in effect for all three openings.

MHS fall sports begin practices next week

Tryouts and practices for Madras High School fall athletics begin next week and so student-athletes – here’s a reminder that you must be registered online before then.

Fall Sports Offered at MHS:

Football

Volleyball

Boys Soccer

Girls Soccer

Boys & Girls Cross Country

Cheerleading

MHS Athletic Director Walter Stahl says when registering, make sure to select all sports you intend to participate in for the school year as this will make the process quicker when winter and spring seasons arrive.

Register here: https://students.arbitersports.com/org…/madras-high-school