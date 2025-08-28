KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 28, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is closed today and tomorrow for staff training. The club will also be closed Monday & Tuesday next week. It will reopen for the afterschool program on Wednesday, September 3rd.

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm. The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will have 30 fresh harvest kits, KWSO will be looking for folks to participate in focus groups at 10:30 and 11 – with breakfast provided. Mount Hood Meadows will have their annual clothing giveaway with some winter ware as well as gently used quality items from their lost and found – Plus there will be free organic Peaches available. The Thursday Market today from 10:30am – 2pm.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day is today at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair is this afternoon at the Warm Springs k through 8 Academy from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families. Hope to see you there!

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, is the group “On Second Thought” at 4:00. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam is from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday’s at 5:15 at Smurf Village.

The gym at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center is closed for floor refurbishing. Weight rooms will be open during regular business hours.

Mt Hood Meadows is hosting its annual Summer Job Fair on the Sun Deck this Saturday (8/30) from 2:30 – 5 PM.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Jefferson County Roots Sports is taking sign-ups for youth sports. It is a new non-profit offering sports to Pre-K through 6th grade depending on the sport. This fall the will have flag football, soccer and volleyball. They plan to have basketball this winter. Sign-ups will close August 29th and practices begin September 8th. Learn more and register online at www.jcroots.org.

Brutal Rez Productions is having a fan appreciation concert Saturday, October 4th 6pm at the Campus Pavilion featuring Damage Overdose, Gathering, Sho Rilla & Before the Fallen. It’s a free, open to all ages, drug and alcohol-free show.