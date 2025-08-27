KWSO News For Wed., Aug. 27, 2025

Back to School BBQ

The Back to School BBQ is happening tomorrow afternoon at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There will also be a Family Resource Fair set up around the track. One of the programs that plans to be there is the Oregon Department of Human Services sharing information about the Summer EBT program and food benefits for school-aged children. Summer EBT is a grocery benefits program. It helps families buy food for their school-aged children when school is out. Each summer, families will get a one-time-payment of $120 for each eligible child in the household to buy groceries. Unused Summer EBT benefits expire 122 days after issuance. The application deadline for the program is coming up on September 3rd so families who haven’t applied for the program still have time. Those who have received benefits should remember to use them before they expire. The Back to School BBQ & Resource Fair is tomorrow from 4-6pm at the WSK8.

Heart of Oregon Corps’ Food Heroes Program

The Heart of Oregon Corps has launched its Food Heroes program in Jefferson County, a hands-on initiative that empowers local youth to address the growing issue of food insecurity.

Open to local young people ages 17–24, Food Heroes participants will serve as AmeriCorps members, earning a stipend while helping end hunger and gaining industry-recognized certifications in warehousing, logistics, and supply chain management— skills that Heart of Oregon say are in high-demand and open doors to long-term career opportunities.

Madras Community Food Pantry will serve as the primary job skills service site, where Food Heroes members will support daily operations, increase awareness, build partnerships, and promote access to healthy food throughout Jefferson County.

Food insecurity is a challenge in Jefferson County. Much of the county is considered a food desert, with only three major grocery stores located in Madras serving residents across a wide, rural area.

Applications are open. The first Food Heroes cohort begins on October 6th. Youth ages 17–24 are encouraged to apply.

For more information or to apply, visit https://heartoforegon.org/ or contact recruitment@heartoforegon.org.

Madras High School Volleyball

Madras High School’s volleyball team is gearing up for the season under the leadership of Head Coach Tatum Stevens. This is Coach Stevens’ second year, and she’s focused on building a strong team culture and refining fundamental skills.

The team saw significant interest this year, with 35 athletes making the cut from 50 hopefuls across Varsity, JV, and JV2 squads. Balancing academics with athletics is also a priority, with players setting weekly academic goals to ensure their success both on and off the court.

The Varsity girls kick off their season with a jamboree in Sweet Home this Thursday and this weekend, both JV and Varsity teams will head to La Grande for a tournament, while JV2 competes at Crook County High School. Coach Stevens believes the team has a strong shot at making a playoff run this year, and fan support is welcomed!

Weather Forecast

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. There’ll be a widespread haze before 11am, and then another widespread haze after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north from 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18mph.

Tonight: A widespread haze before 8pm. Mostly clear with a low around 60. North wind will be 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high 96. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.