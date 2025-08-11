KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 12, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 this week. It’s Spirit Week at the Club and today it’s Super Hero Day. Tomorrow is Crazy Hair Day. This is the last week of meal service – breakfast is at 8:30 and lunch at 11:30.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria and a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00 at Behavioral Health Center. Also on Tuesdays there is a Building Relationships group at 3:00, Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving baked chicken thighs with black bean pilaf salad from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Warm Springs Fire Prevention is inviting the community to Smokey Bear’s 81 st Birthday Celebration today from noon until 3 on the grass field by the Prevention Building on Campus. They will have a barbecue, cake and a Smokey Bear bouncy house.

Community Health has a lunchtime hand-sewing circle on Tuesdays from noon until 1. You can learn valuable skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the August Jamboree Day Drummers Jammz Social Powwow today at the Community Center. All drummers and dancers are welcome. There’s a potluck at 5:30 in the social hall and the powwow starts at 6:30 in the gym. All food vendors are welcome.

There’s an ECE Head Start Round-Up on Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.

There’s still time to apply for the “Every Kid Sports 2025 Fall Pass”. The application deadline has been extended to this Thursday (8/14), so if you haven’t applied yet, you still have time to get funding to help cover your kids fall sports registration fees. See if you qualify and apply at Every Kid Sports Pass Page.

Tribal Council will hold Pre-Budget Meetings in all three districts. The Agency meeting is this Thursday (8/14) at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho meeting is on Tuesday August 26th at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is at the Seekseequa Fire Hall on Wednesday, August 27th. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7. The Warm Springs Prevention Team will be set up before the Simnasho and Seekseequa District meetings from 4-6pm to pass out information for individuals and families. They will also give out gun lock cases to those who have not yet received one.

Senator Wyden will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall on Saturday August 16th at 10:00 a.m. at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote-by-mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than August 20th to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, August 28th. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.