KWSO News 8/12/25

Warm Springs represents at Wasco County Fair & Rodeo

The Wasco County Fair & Rodeo starts this Thursday and runs through Sunday at Hunt Park in Tygh Valley. It is one of the oldest county fairs in the state – 110 years! Click to hear comments from Butch David, Wasco County Fair board member:

Warm Springs Tribal Members get free admission into fair every day. There’s also a Family Free Day on Thursday for free admission for everyone.

True to county fair form there will be livestock exhibits, local crafts, live demonstrations and family friendly activities. The Rodeo happens Friday and Saturday. There will be a powwow Saturday at the Family Stage. Whitney Jackson shares some of the powwow events that are planned:

The powwow starts Saturday at 5pm at the Family Stage.

The 2026 Wasco County Fair & Rodeo Queen tryouts are on Thursday. Aalyssa James and Joletta Begay both from Warm Springs plus Addie McNamee will have tryouts and folks are welcome to watch at 3:30 in the Rodeo Arena.

Oregon Nurses Assn., Rep. Janelle Bynum to discuss Medicaid cuts & hospital closures at town hall in Madras Thursday

Oregon Congresswoman Janelle Bynum is going to be in Madras this Thursday for a 6pm town hall at the Performing Arts Center with the Oregon Nurses Association.

Medicaid cuts in the recently passed “Big Beautiful Bill” are expected to affect 200,000 Oregonians and threaten hospitals across the state. The Oregon Nurses Association says this could potentially lead to service reductions or even closures. They invite community members and frontline healthcare workers to the Central Oregon congressional town hall to discuss the impacts of these policy changes including what they mean for our communities and healthcare priorities.

Representative Janelle Bynum (OR-5) will be in attendance along with ONA President Tamie Cline. Representative Cliff Bentz (OR-2) has also been invited.

On Saturday, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will be in Madras for his Jefferson County town hall in the morning at 10:00, also at the Performing Arts Center.

ODHS, ODE reminders about Summer EBT for families

As summer begins to wind down, families have a limited window to get food assistance through the Summer EBT program. The program offers $120 per child to help cover grocery costs when school food programs are not as easy to access. With the application deadline quickly approaching on Sept. 3, 2025, families should act now if they haven’t already gotten the Summer EBT this year.

The Oregon Department of Human Services says many families may be unaware that they qualify for the benefit, and are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply before the deadline. Once benefits are received, you have 122 days to use them.

Most eligible children received their benefits automatically in May, if their households:

Participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Participate in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Are Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) members in households with incomes under 185 percent of the Federal Poverty Level

And children in foster care also automatically received Summer EBT

However, families who did not receive benefits automatically, should still apply to determine their eligibility. You can do that by visiting sebt.oregon.gov or contact the Summer EBT Call Center at 833-673-7328.