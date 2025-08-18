KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 19, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 this week. It’s Mental Health Week at the Club. 509-J meal service has ended and kids should bring breakfast and lunch.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda: This morning – Secretary-Treasurer Update; September Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review of Minutes; and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon – Enrollments; IHS Update; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care Update.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria and a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00 at Behavioral Health Center. Also on Tuesdays, there is a Building Relationships group at 3:00, Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Community Health has a lunchtime hand-sewing circle on Tuesdays from noon until 1. You can learn valuable skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes & veggies from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Eel fishing at Sherars Falls is currently open 24 hours per day Friday, Saturday and Sunday for general subsistence harvest, according to the 2025 Eel Fishery Regulations. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are solely for research tagging operations. Branch of Natural Resources personnel will monitor and enforce the fishery with regard to Warm Springs members participating in the 2025 fishing season at Sherars Falls. Tribal members do need to carry tribal enrollment cards to fish under claim of treaty rights.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than tomorrow to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do you have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you’ve already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

Food Distribution for Senior Citizens will be held from 9-4 on Thursday August 21 and Friday August 22 at the Senior Center. The elder has to be present to receive a box.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team will have Suicide Prevention Training this Thursday (8/21) from 2-4pm in the old school cafeteria. To sign up, contact LeMinnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and email address.

Warm Springs ECE daycare is now taking applications for September for children three and younger and for afternoon care for 3 to 5-year-olds. You can apply using the app Brightwheel applications are due August 25.

Warm Springs Head Start also has spots available. Contact Family Services at ECE to register your child for Head Start.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, August 28th. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.