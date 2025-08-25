KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 26, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Olivia Wallulatum – Burial is this morning (8/26) at 7am at Simnasho Cemetery. A crying ceremony and giveaway will follow.

Warm Springs ECE is closed this week for preservice training ahead of the new school year.

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 today and tomorrow. There will be water play today, weather permitting. Kids need to bring their own breakfast & lunch. The Club will be closed this Thursday & Friday for staff training.

The Warm Springs Community Wellness Center gym is closed this week for floor refurbishing. It will re-open Tuesday, September 2 nd . Weight rooms are open during regular business hours.

. Weight rooms are open during regular business hours. Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria and a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00 at Behavioral Health Center. Also on Tuesdays there is a Building Relationships group at 3:00, Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving grilled steak, baked potatoes & Brussel sprouts from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Community Health has a lunchtime hand-sewing circle on Tuesdays from noon until 1. You can learn valuable skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

Warm Springs WIC can help supplement with formula, nutritional foods and beverages, breastfeeding support and nutritional education. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Call today: 541-553-2352

The 30-day public comment period for the Mutton Mountains Restoration Project Assessment that was passed by the Resources Management Inter-Disciplinary Team is open. Hard copies of the assessment are available at the Natural Resources office, Forestry office and at the Post Office.

The Simnasho Pre-Budget meeting today has been postponed until Tuesday, September 2nd. The Seekseequa Pre-Budget meeting is tomorrow (8/27) 27th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7.

This Thursday the Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. Mt. Hood Meadows will be at Thursday Market for their annual Clothing Giveaway! There will be winter coats, snow pants, fleeces and sweaters, t-shirts, pants and shorts, some hats, gloves, backpacks and other stuff – most of it gently used, a lot like new. All different sizes ranging from toddler to 3X Adult sizes will be available.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is this Thursday (8/28). From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

Jefferson County Roots Sports is taking sign-ups for youth sports. It is a new non-profit offering sports to Pre-K through 6th grade depending on the sport. This fall the will have flag football, soccer and volleyball. They plan to have basketball this winter. Sign-ups will close Friday, August 29th and practices begin September 8th. Learn more and register online at www.jcroots.org.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.