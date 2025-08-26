KWSO News for Tue., Aug. 26, 2025

A community meeting was held last night (8/25/25) at the Sisters High School to update community members on progress battling the Flat Fire that continues to burn about 2 miles northeast of Sisters. The fire started last Thursday afternoon and is mapped at more than 21 thousand acres. Containment has been updated to 7%. Updates were offered by a variety of firefighting officials at the evening meeting in Sisters, with more than one thousand people in attendance. Cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped stabilize conditions yesterday, allowing firefighters to shift from catching the fire to holding and securing the perimeter. Firefighters across the incident worked hard to strengthen and expand lines, and as of last night, the fire is fully lined. Structural strike teams remained in place within residential areas, working throughout the day to extinguish hot spots and patrol for embers. Crews have been aided in their efforts by the proactive home hardening and defensible space measures of home and property owners. There were decreases in evacuation levels within both Deschutes and Jefferson Counties yesterday evening.

Warm Springs Residents now are able to take advantage of the Fix Ticks program that is dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of pets in Native communities. It’s a quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine made possible by First Nations Veterinary. They currently serve the 9 federally recognized Tribes in Oregon plus the Hopi reservation. You weigh your pet, place your order and then apply the medication to your dog or cat once a month. You can learn more and order at https://firstnationsvet.com/fix-ticks-program

The Plateau Travel Plaza, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Warm Springs Casino Enterprises (WSCE), is renovating and expanding their gaming room — doubling the size of the current slot machine area — with new state-of-the-art machines. Guests can also look forward to new fresh food options for both grab-and-go and sit-down dining, as well as upgrades to the Plaza’s store, including a brand-new coffee station, ice cream offerings, and double the current beverage selection. Construction began this week temporarily closing the C Store, gaming room and Three Teepee Café although fuel lanes open, along with all trucker amenities including showers, laundry, and fuel discounts remain open. The Plateau Travel Plaza opened in 2018.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon – Widespread haze today and partly sunny skies with a high near 92. A slight chance for showers overnight – possibly a thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon, otherwise partly sunny and in the 90s.