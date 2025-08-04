KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 5, 2025

Committee Reports are on today’s Tribal Council agenda. This morning –Range & Agriculture; Culture & Heritage; and the Water Board. This afternoon – Fish & Wildlife Off-Reservation; Fish & Wildlife On-Reservation; and Education.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria and a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00 at Behavioral Health Center – both open to the public. Also on Tuesdays, for current clients, there is a Building Relationships group at 3:00, Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Community Health has a lunchtime hand-sewing circle on Tuesdays from noon until 1. You can learn valuable skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

NeighborImpact wants to hear from community members at a listening session today from 5:30-7pm at the campus cafeteria. This is a chance for people living in Warm Springs to share their experiences and ideas about how they can better support individuals and families here. Participants will have a chance to win $300 for the nonprofit of their choice. Dinner will be provided.

The 2025 Wings Youth Track Meet is happening tomorrow (8/6) at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy track. Pre-registration opens at 5 and events start at 6. Age divisions are 2-5, 6-9, and 10 & over. Each participant gets a t-shirt and medal.

Coming Up this Thursday (8/7) it’s the annual Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip hosted by Mt Hood Meadows. You can sign up by emailing sue.matters@wstribes.org or call KWSO at 541-553-1968 during the workday. Details and the liability release form is available HERE.

KWSO will begin doing focus groups this Thursday and each Thursday through August 21st, for our Information Ecosystem Assessment. We will have 8 in-person focus groups scheduled that will take no longer than 30 minutes. We are limiting participation to 8 people for each group. Groups will meet at the Warm Springs Campus Pavilion during Thursday Market at 11:30 and 12:30 with lunch for participants at noon. You do need to sign up and you can do so by emailing sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the August Jamboree Day Drummers Jammz Social Powwow on Tuesday, August 12th. All drummers and dancers are welcome. There’s a potluck at 5:30 in the social hall and the powwow starts at 6:30 in the gym. All food vendors are welcome.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, August 28th. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

Many people in the community know Gladys Grant, who has led Good News Club in schools, summer youth camps and many other volunteer positions. Miss Gladys holds Warm Springs close to her heart. She is now battling stage 4 skin cancer at her home. Friends of Gladys are being asked to help her through this difficult time – whether that be through prayer to ease her pain and for comfort, or to go out to her ranch and visit with her or event by sending her a letter or card to PO Box 494 in Warm Springs.