KWSO News 8/5/25

Remember to sign Adoption Election ballots

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election is on August 27, 2025. Absentee ballots have been mailed out to both on and off reservation Tribal Members.

Voters do need to sign their name anywhere on the back of the envelope. Failure to do that will invalidate your vote.

The Ballot takes time to complete as there are 198 adoptee candidates listed and each name must be voted on.

Ballots were mailed to all eligible voters of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. If you are 21 or older and a Tribal member and did NOT receive a ballot – you need to contact Vital Statistics office at the Tribal Administration Building.

NeighborImpact listening session today

NeighborImpact wants to hear from Warm Springs community members at a listening session today from 5:30-7pm at the campus cafeteria.

This is an opportunity for people living on the reservation to share their experiences and ideas about how NeighborImpact can better support individuals and families here.

Participants will have a chance to win $300 for the nonprofit of their choice. Dinner will be provided.

Tribal Council meeting summaries for July 7 & 8

Tribal Council meeting summaries are provided to us by their office and we share them in an effort to help keep the membership informed.

This is from a meeting held on July 7th. Council members in attendance were Lincoln Jay Suppah, Dennis White III, Brigette McConville, Chief Jefferson Greene, Alvis Smith III, Chief Joseph Moses, Jonathan W. Smith, Sr., and Raymond “Captain” Moody. An update from the Bureau of Indian Affairs was given by Tobi Smith and Bureau of Trust Fund Administration Update from Maggie Martinez. Michael Mason gave a State Legislative Update and Matthew Hill provided a Federal Legislative update. There was an update from Tribal Attorneys Josh Newton, Howard Arnett, Ellen Grover and Brent Hall in Executive Session.

This is from a meeting held on July 8th. Council members in attendance were Lincoln Jay Suppah, Dennis White III, Brigette McConville, Chief Jefferson Greene, Alvis Smith III, Carlos Calica, and Jonathan W. Smith, Sr. A Governmental Affairs Update was presented by Raymond Tsumpti. Brent Hall gave a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Briefing, followed by a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Government to Government with Eric MacMillian, Kyle Hanson, Nathan Dexter, David Thompson, and Bob Turik. Radine “Deanie” Johnson & Staff presented on graduates. And a Motion was made by Alvis approving a $7,000 donation to the Graduation Banquet for gifts and food; There was a Second by Brigette; And the donation was approved by unanimous vote.

Wyden & Merkley announce Senate passage of rural project funding

Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden on Monday announced that “essential investments for Oregon families and rural and underserved communities” passed the Senate, including five community-initiated projects for communities across the state championed by the Senators.

One of those projects is $2 million to the North Unit Irrigation District for the next phase of its irrigation modernization project. Funding will be used toward converting over 27 miles of open-ditch irrigation canals with gravity-pressured buried piping, which will significantly reduce water loss, improve water delivery reliability, and improve streamflow in the Deschutes River.

Now that these government funding bills have cleared the Senate, they will next head to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration. They are the first of 12 annual funding bills that must pass both chambers of Congress before they can be signed into law.

Summer skateboarding & volleyball for local youth

Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union invites youth ages 11 to 18 to skateboard and volleyball nights this summer. Mondays they have skateboarding at the skate park from 5-6:30 and Thursdays they have volleyball at the center from 5-6:30. Youth and eat snacks, play music, learn a new move and win weekly raffle items.