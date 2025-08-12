KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 13, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 this week. It’s Spirit Week at the Club and today it’s Crazy Hair Day. Tomorrow is Purple Day. This is the last week of meal service – breakfast is at 8:30 and lunch at 11:30. There will be water play today, weather permitting.

Here is what is on today’s Tribal Council agenda: Investment Advisory Committee Update this morning, at noon a Casino Board Brief and this afternoon Water 101 with BBK.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Anger Management class from 3-4 and Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday. The Recovery on the Rez group meets from 5:30-7:30 at Smurf Village.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – baked salmon. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be this Thursday & Friday (8/14-15) from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Tribal Council is holding Pre-Budget Meetings in all three districts. The Agency meeting is tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho meeting is on Tuesday August 26th at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is at the Seekseequa Fire Hall on Wednesday, August 27th. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7.

There’s still time to apply for the Every Kid Sports 2025 Fall Pass. The application deadline is tomorrow (8/14) so if you haven’t applied yet, you still have time to get funding to help cover your kids fall sports registration fees. See if you qualify and apply at Every Kid Sports Pass Page – Every Kid Sports.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Summer Spaghetti & Vegetables.

Warm Springs Probation & Parole is having a clean-up day this Friday (8/15) for anyone who has community service work that they need to complete. Clean up is from 9am until noon at Elmer Quinn Park. Be sure to check in with CSW Coordinator Tasheyna Sohappy.

Senator Wyden will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall on Saturday August 16th at 10:00 a.m. at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail no later than August 20th to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do have your name on the back of return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair will be held at the Warm Springs k through 8 Academy on Thursday August 28th from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families. Hope to see you there!

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.