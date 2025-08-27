KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 27, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 today. There will be water play today, weather permitting. Kids need to bring their own breakfast & lunch. The Club will be closed this Thursday & Friday for staff training, and closed Monday & Tuesday next week. It will reopen for the afterschool program on Wednesday, September 3 rd .

. Warm Springs ECE is closed this week for preservice training ahead of the new school year.

The gym at the Community Wellness Center is closed for floor refurbishing. Weight rooms are open during regular business hours.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Anger Management class from 3-4 and Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday. The Recovery on the Rez group meets from 5:30-7:30 at Smurf Village.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – pot roast with brown rice & mixed veggies. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Seekseequa Pre-Budget meeting is this evening at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting follows at 7. The Warm Springs Prevention Team will be set up before the meeting from 4-6pm to pass out information for individuals and families. They will also give out gun lock cases to those who have not yet received one.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair will be held at the Warm Springs k through 8 Academy tomorrow (8/28) from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families. Hope to see you there!

2025 graduates can pick up tribal graduation gifts this Thursday and Friday at the Tribal Council office. You need to bring your ID.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is tomorrow (8/28). From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market tomorrow (8/28). The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available. This week’s kits will be for summer chili. Mt. Hood Meadows will also be at Thursday Market for their annual Clothing Giveaway. They will have an assortment of gently used winter coats, snow pants, fleeces and sweaters, t-shirts, pants and shorts, hats, gloves, backpacks and other stuff in adult & children’s sizes. Mt. Hood Meadows will also have free peaches. KWSO will do focus groups with free breakfast for participants. Stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm at the Campus Pavilion.

Warm Springs Prevention’s softball and baseball tournament this weekend has been postponed for a later date due to lack of teams/players signed up.

Jefferson County Roots Sports is taking sign-ups for youth sports. It is a new non-profit offering sports to Pre-K through 6th grade depending on the sport. This fall the will have flag football, soccer and volleyball. They plan to have basketball this winter. Sign-ups will close this Friday (8/29) and practices begin September 8th. Learn more and register online at www.jcroots.org.