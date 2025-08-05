KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 6, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 this week. Breakfast is served at 8:30- and lunch at 11:30. There will be water play today, weather permitting.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda, this morning – Timber Committee; Land Use Planning Committee; and Health & Welfare Committee. This afternoon – Board & Commission Appointments; and US Army Corps of Engineers.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Anger Management class from 3-4 and Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday. The Recovery on the Rez group meets from 5:30-7:30 at Smurf Village and that meeting is open to the public.

The 2025 Wings Youth Track Meet is today at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy track. Pre-registration opens at 5 and events start at 6. Age divisions are 2-5, 6-9, and 10 & over. Each participant gets a t-shirt and medal.

If you have interest in going to Mt Hood Meadows tomorrow (Aug 7th) for the Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip you can still sign up by emailing sue.matters@wstribes.org or call KWSO at 541-553-1968 during the work day. Details and the liability release form are available HERE.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election date has been set for August 27th. Absentee ballots have been mailed out to both on and off reservation Tribal Members. The Ballot takes some time to complete with 198 adoptee candidates listed. Each name must be voted on. Again – Tribal Adoption Election is August 27th. Be sure to sign your ballot. If you are 21 or older and a Tribal member who didn’t get a ballot – contact the Vital Statistics office at the Tribal Administration Building.

Tomorrow the Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out tomorrow at Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for stuffed season produce.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Summer Movie Night tomorrow (8/7) at the campus pavilion. The outdoor movie will start around 9pm. Bring a chair or blanket!

A baby moccasin making class will be held this Friday (8/8) from 9am to 4:30pm in the IHS atrium conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting/newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Lunch will be provided for participants. Supplies are limited so call Charlene at Community Health to sign up – 541-55-32352.

Do you want to learn how to can salsa that is safe to eat? There is a hands-on workshop taught by Master Food Preservers on Wednesday, August 13, 9:00 am to noon at the OSU Extension office in Redmond. Participants will learn how to process canned foods with a boiling water canner or a steam canner. Make a jar of Tomatillo Green Salsa or Spicy Cranberry Salsa and take home one of each to share. The class fee is $20. To reserve your space go to the Events section of OSU Extension Deschutes County webpage. Class size is limited. The deadline for registration is Sunday, August 11.

As part of KWSO’s Information Ecosystem Assessment, we are setting up 2 virtual focus groups for Tribal Members living away from the Reservation and for folks just interested in Warm Springs News and Information in general. We have those ZOOM meetings tentatively scheduled for: August 12th at 7pm & August 13th at 12pm. If you want to participate email sue.matters@wstribes.org with your preferred date so we can send you the meeting link.

Warm Springs Prevention is taking kids on a trip to the Oregon Zoo on Wednesday, August 13th. They will leave from the Prevention office at 10:30 and return around 7pm. The trip is open to the first 90 tribal youth ages 8 to 14 to be signed up. There is a bus that can take up to 65 people, so personal transportation will be needed. Tickets will be provided to drivers and/or chaperones. Be sure to let them know when you sign up. Zoo admission, sack lunches & pizza for the ride home are included. Youth should come with walking shoes, water bottles, and extra spending money if desired. To get on the list, contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.