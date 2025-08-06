KWSO News 8/6/25

Supply Assistance for All 509J Students

Jefferson County School District 509J will once again provide basic school supplies for all students. Students should bring a backpack for materials and a water bottle to school. Kindergarten families are asked to contribute a box of tissues and a package of baby wipes for the classroom. A list of supplies students will receive will be distributed on the first day of school; families do not need to purchase these items as the district will provide them.

Deschutes County Farmland Rezoning Under Scrutiny

Land use advocacy groups, Central Oregon LandWatch and One Thousand Friends of Oregon, have warned Deschutes County that they may petition state land use regulators if the county continues to rezone farmland into residential lots. In a letter sent to county commissioners this month, the groups cited a state report indicating that the county has rezoned 1,100 acres from farm to residential use in the past three years. An attorney for Central Oregon LandWatch stated that the decision to act now is due to an observed acceleration in Deschutes County’s re-zonings.

Madras White Buffalo Fall Sports Registration Now Open!

Madras High School Athletics reminds all student-athletes to register online before fall tryouts and practices begin on August 18th.

Fall Sports Offered:

Football

Volleyball

Boys Soccer

Girls Soccer

Boys & Girls Cross Country

Cheerleading

If you plan to play multiple sports, please select all intended sports for the school year during registration.

Registration Link:

The athletic registration link can be found on the Madras High School website and will also be posted on today’s news on the KWSO website: https://students.arbitersports.com/organizations/madras-high-school

Season Start Dates:

Football: August 29th at Phoenix (first game)

Volleyball: August 28th at the Sweet Home Jamboree (first contest)

Boys Soccer: September 2nd at Sisters (first contest)

Girls Soccer: August 28th at The Dalles Jamboree (season start)

Remember, practices begin August 18th, and student-athletes must be registered before tryouts and practices.

Youth & Community Softball/Baseball Tournament

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is organizing a softball and baseball tournament for all tribal youth and community members. The event will take place from August 29-31 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras.

There is no entry fee for the tournament. They are accepting five 10-player teams in each of the following divisions: 8 & under, 10 & under, 12 & under, 14 & under, and high school. Additionally, a t-ball super draft game will be held for 5- and 6-year-olds.

The team is also seeking experienced umpires and bookkeepers aged 13 and older. For more information, please contact Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

KWSO weather for central Oregon –

Afternoon: Partly sunny with a steady temperature around 78.