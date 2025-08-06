KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 7, 2025

The Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip to Mt Hood Meadows is today with the bus leaving at 9am from the Warm Springs Community Center. A lot of people have signed up so if you are riding the bus – you should come early to get a spot. There is a liability release form that you need to sign before boarding the bus. Folks can also drive themselves up meeting at the Sahale Lodge by 10am. Find more details HERE.

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 this week. Breakfast is served at 8:30 and lunch at 11:30. There will be water play today, weather permitting.

KWSO will be doing focus groups today at the Thursday Market – one at 11:30 and another at 12:30. For 20 participants, there will be lunch at noon plus thank you gifts for talking with us for about 20 minutes each session. Also at the Thursday Market – 30 free Fresh Harvest meal kits This week’s kits will be for stuffed season produce. OSU Extension will again be going make and take “Gifts From the Garden” in their garden across from the Education Building. Stop by anytime from 10:30am – 2pm to see who is set up at the Thursday Market at the Campus pavilion today!

The PIRS Youth Drop-In Center in Madras is doing an Introduction to Knapping class this morning at 11. It’s a chance to learn how to make arrowheads from obsidian. The class is for youth age 10 and up and the drop-in center is located at 29 SE D Street in Madras. All materials are provided and no experience is necessary.

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, is the group “On Second Thought” at 4:00, which is for current clients. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30 is open to anyone. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday’s at 5:15 at Smurf Village and it’s open to the public.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union has summer volleyball and activities for youth 11 to 18 today. There will be volleyball, snacks, music and raffles from 5-6:30 at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Summer Movie Night tonight at the campus pavilion. The outdoor movie will start around 9pm. Bring a chair or blanket!

There’s a fundraising bakes sale Friday, August 8th with proceeds helping with expenses for Robin “Zippy” Smith to recover from her upcoming kidney transplant. They are selling whole huckleberry pie, apple pie and huckleberry cheesecake plus huckleberry pie by the slice. Hit up Sasha Waheneka on Facebook to order.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery Resource Bus is at the Warm Springs Community Center on Fridays this summer, offering resources to local families. You can stop by to learn more.

A baby moccasin making class will be held tomorrow (8/8) from 9am to 4:30pm in the IHS atrium conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting/newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Lunch will be provided for participants. Supplies are limited so call Charlene at Community Health to sign up – 541-553-2352.

A memorial and stone-setting for Richard Barry Craig will take place this Saturday (8/9). It will start at 10am at the Simnasho Cemetery. A giveaway and meal will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Madras High School is hosting the Jr. Buff Volleyball Camp and a Youth Football Camp August 11-13. Volleyball camp will be 9am to noon in the high school gym. Football camp will be from 2-3:30 at the high school practice field. Both are open to incoming 3rd-8th grade students. The volleyball camp fee is $50 per play, and football camp is $40 per player. Payments are due on the first day of camp. Registration links are available on the Madras High School Facebook page.

Warm Springs Prevention is taking kids on a trip to the Oregon Zoo on Wednesday, August 13th. They will leave from the Prevention office at 10:30 and return around 7pm. The trip is open to the first 90 tribal youth ages 8 to 14 to be signed up. There is a bus that can take up to 65 people, so personal transportation will be needed. Tickets will be provided to drivers and/or chaperones. Be sure to let them know when you sign up. Zoo admission, sack lunches & pizza for the ride home are included. Youth should come with walking shoes, water bottles, and extra spending money if desired. To get on the list, contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. At this point, there are no plans to have a local ballot drop box or in person voting. Ballots do you have your name on the return envelope and you need to sign by your name for your ballot to be valid. Tribal Member voters should review and mark their ballot and put it in the mail no later than August 20th – to be sure it arrives in time. There is a 50% voter turn out requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in soon.