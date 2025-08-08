KWSO News 8/7/25

Spilyay Tymoo complete collection available online

Historic Oregon Newspapers is an online site where you can search and access complete content for Oregon newspapers that have been digitized as part of the Oregon Digital Newspaper Program (ODNP). This full-text searchable database contains almost 2,600,000 pages from Oregon newspapers dating back to 1846.

Recently additional issues of the Spilyay Tymoo were added into Historic Oregon Newspapers. Except for a few issues that were not available, all Spilyay Tymoo issues from 1976 to present are available online. You can visit https://oregonnews.uoregon.edu/lccn/sn93050507 to view.

Funding to help with fall youth sports

There’s still time to apply for the Every Kid Sports 2025 Fall Pass. The application deadline has been extended to Thursday, August 14th, so if you haven’t applied yet, you still have time to get funding to help cover your kids fall sports registration fees. See if you qualify and apply at Every Kid Sports Pass Page – Every Kid Sports.

Warm Springs ECE launches new app for families

At Warm Springs ECE Daycare they are starting to use a new app to help families register online and on their phones. Brightwheel is a Childcare Software for Schools — that allows you to register your child and then is a tool for communication between families and the program and your child’s classroom. Click below to hear from Tiana Northrup, Daycare Family Service Coordinator:

If you have questions about downloading Brightwheel you can call or stop by ECE and check with Tiana, Reona or Paulette.

Heart of Oregon Youth Corps closer to new campus funding goal

The Heart of Oregon Corps has received a $100,000 gift from The Tykeson Family Foundation in support of the Legacy 25 campaign to raise the remaining dollars for a new $7.3 million Heart of Oregon Corps centralized campus in Redmond.

The 3.4-acre site will be Central Oregon’s first youth workforce development campus. Heart of Oregon says that in the past 25 years, it has graduated more than 5,000 workforce-ready Central Oregon youth, focusing on fields of construction, conservation and childcare. Throughout the past two and a half decades, Heart of Oregon has done this work using a network of borrowed and aging facilities, which it says can no longer accommodate the 225 youth being served by the program each year.

Heart of Oregon will break ground on the new campus on Sept. 10 with the opening of the campus anticipated in fall 2026.