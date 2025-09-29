KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 29, 2025

Here is what is on today’s Tribal Council agenda: This morning – Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Update; October Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; Draft Resolutions; and Enrollments. This afternoon – Legislative Update Call; 2026 Budget Discussion and October Posting.

Only curbside pickup of lunches available at the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center this week. There will not be home delivered meals. They are sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to continuing congregate lunches and meal deliveries on October 6th.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am, the Let’s Talk About It group at 2pm and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4. The Naimuma Wellbriety group meets today at 5:30 at Smurf Village.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

Best Care Prevention Program & Warm Springs Recreation Department will have a lunch and learn session tomorrow (9/30) at noon in the Community Center social hall. The topic is vaping education and lunch will be a salad bar.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is hosting a seed swap and pumpkin painting community event in Warm Springs on Wednesday (10/1). There will be pumpkins available first come, first served and you can bring your own as well. Dinner will be prepared by Sandra Greene, pumpkins from DD Ranch in Terrebonne and produce from Seed to Table. It’s free to attend and everyone is welcome. October 1st from 5-7:30pm at the Community Center social hall.

A barbecue fundraiser for the Madras High School Class of 2026 will take place during the homecoming football this Friday (10/3) inside the gates of the football field from 5-8pm.

Brutal Rez Productions is having a fan appreciation concert this Saturday, October 4th 6pm at the Campus Pavilion featuring Damage Overdose, Gathering, Sho Rilla & Before the Fallen. It’s a free, open to all ages, drug and alcohol-free show.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.

Seasonal vaccines are now available at the Warm Springs I H S clinic. Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. RSV vaccine is recommended for infants, pregnant women and elders. Vaccine clinic hours are daily from 9:30-11:30am, except on Wednesdays and daily from 1:30-3:30pm. Appointments are not necessary.