KWSO News 9/29/25

WS Health & Wellness Center construction begins this week

Construction will begin at the Health & Wellness Center for clinic expansion this Thursday. Visitors will already notice some changes to traffic flow and parking at the clinic. The main entrance will be between the dental and community health pods. Services in the building will be unchanged during construction. Please be sure to continue to check in with patient registration before any appointments.

Title VI Indian Education forms due

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Branch is asking all families of Native American Students to complete a Title 6 Indian Education form to identify the number of Native Students that can be counted for the 509J school district. The “506” forms are used to determine the amount of funding that currently goes to the Culture & Heritage Language Program for teaching in schools.

We have the form available to download on KWSO.org.

Fill it out and return it to the Education Branch Office in the Old Boys Dorm. Contact Celestine Charley if you have any questions (celestine.c@wstribes.org).

Forms that are turned in will enter you into a drawing for an iPad. The Drawing is October 10th.

White Buff cross country results

Madras High School Cross Country runners competed at the Bridgette Nelson Memorial Meet in The Dalles on Friday. Finishing in top 10, for the boys senior RedSky Waheneka finished in second place. And for the girls, sophomore Callie Delamarter placed fifth, freshman Yaretzi Arriaga Maldonado finished ninth, and sophomore Aseret Cardenas had a tenth-place finish.

KWSO weather for central Oregon

Today: A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.