KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 27, 2025

Triple Circle K Farm Stand in Madras is selling locally grown pumpkins straight from the field. It is open Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. It’s located off of Highway 26 on Clackamas Drive, near the Madras Speedway.

Next week, only curbside pickup will be available for senior lunches. There will not be home delivered meals. They are sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to continuing congregate lunches and meal deliveries on October 6th.

Seasonal vaccines are now available at the Warm Springs I H S clinic. Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. RSV vaccine is recommended for infants, pregnant women and elders. Vaccine clinic hours are daily from 9:30-11:30am, except on Wednesdays and daily from 1:30-3:30pm. Appointments are not necessary.

Best Care Prevention Program & Warm Springs Recreation Department will have a lunch and learn session on Tuesday, September 30th at noon in the Community Center social hall. The topic is vaping education and lunch will be a salad bar.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is hosting a seed swap and pumpkin painting community event in Warm Springs on Wednesday, October 1st. There will be pumpkins available first come, first served and you can bring your own as well. Dinner will be prepared by Sandra Greene, pumpkins from DD Ranch in Terrebonne and produce from Seed to Table. It’s free to attend and everyone is welcome. October 1st from 5-7:30pm at the Community Center social hall.

A barbecue fundraiser for the Madras High School Class of 2026 will take place during the homecoming football game on Friday, October 3rd inside the gates of the football field from 5-8pm.

Brutal Rez Productions is having a fan appreciation concert Saturday, October 4th 6pm at the Campus Pavilion featuring Damage Overdose, Gathering, Sho Rilla & Before the Fallen. It’s a free, open to all ages, drug and alcohol-free show.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Monday, October 6th from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

Bids are being sought from Tribal Member artists to bead the 2026 Miss Warm Springs crown and banner. If you are interested, submit your bid for the crown and/or banner by 5pm on Friday, October 10th. Get more information by contacting Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office.

We can all use some help sometimes. Call or text 988 to reach free, confidential support and resources. For more information, visit 988Oregon.org.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Great Pumpkin Party is on Wednesday, October 22nd at the Community Center. Carving begins at 5:30 and judging at 7. Categories are Best Jack, Scariest Sally, Creepiest Oogie Boogie, Zombiest Wolf Man and Spookiest Sqwatch.

The Heroes Haunted Carnival is coming up Saturday, October 25th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 2-7pm. It will feature games, family fun activities, food trucks and more. It’s a Shop with A Cop fundraiser and the cost is $5 per person or family passes for up to 6 people are $20. Kids 2 and under are free.