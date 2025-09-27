KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 28, 2025

This week, only be curbside lunch pickup will be available at the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. There will not be home delivered meals during this week. They are sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to continuing congregate lunches and meal deliveries on October 6th.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Best Care Prevention Program & Warm Springs Recreation Department will have a lunch and learn session on Tuesday, September 30th at noon in the Community Center social hall. The topic is vaping education and lunch will be a salad bar.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is hosting a seed swap and pumpkin painting community event in Warm Springs on Wednesday, October 1st. There will be pumpkins available first come, first served and you can bring your own as well. Dinner will be prepared by Sandra Greene, pumpkins from DD Ranch in Terrebonne and produce from Seed to Table. It’s free to attend and everyone is welcome. October 1st from 5-7:30pm at the Community Center social hall.

Youth baseball clinics are coming up on Saturdays in October in Warm Springs. October 4th and 11th will be pitching clinics, and October 18th and 25th are hitting clinics. Youth age 8 and older can attend the free clinics that will be from 10am to noon at the ballfields behind the Community Center. Participants should bring athletic shoes, baseball cap and glove plus a sweatshirt or jacket and long pants – no shorts please. For more information contact Daniel Lawrence at the Community Center.

On October 6th, NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance program will open for income-eligible households who have Pacific Power or Cascade Natural Gas AND have a household member who is a Senior age 60 years and over or Disabled and receiving disability benefits. Applications are available on October 6th only. For more information call 541-504-2155 or email EA@neighborimpact.org.

Tribal Enterprises will host community district meetings to provide annual updates October 7th at the Simnasho Longhouse, October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and October 9th at the Agency Longhouse. All meetings are from 6-8pm and refreshments will be available.

The Wyam Youth Center welcomes young adults 15-24 to reserve a space to work on art for the upcoming exhibit at the Museum at Warm Springs. Supplies are available to use. Reservations for work space can be made with Emily Courtney 541-553-2536. Available days and times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8pm through October 9th.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is offering Adult Mental Health First Aid Training on October 10th and Non-violent De-escalation Training October 16-17 – both in the old school cafeteria. To sign-up for either training, email Leminnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

Warm Springs Recreation presents Halloween Parade 2025 on Thursday, October 16th. The theme is Nightmare Before Christmas. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30, with judging at 5:30. The parade starts at 6:30.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call them and schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352

Triple Circle K Farm Stand in Madras is selling locally grown pumpkins straight from the field. It is open each Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. It’s located off of Highway 26 on Clackamas Drive, near the Madras Speedway.