KWSO News 9/9/25

COCC sees enrollment bump as fall term set to begin

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) says it is currently poised to begin the new academic year with a 5.8% increase in overall student headcount, totaling some 4,167 students, and more anticipated to be enrolled by this Friday’s admissions deadline.

According to their press release, the in-state, out-of-district category is presently up 10.7% from a year ago, and students transferring to COCC from other colleges increased by 11.5%.

With new training opportunities at COCC, such as added cohorts in health care fields and additional manufacturing courses, plus a new associate degree program being offered at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution, access and options are bringing more students to classrooms. Tyler Hayes, dean of enrollment management and registrar says, “full-time numbers at the Madras campus, where the campus build-out is bringing health care and education career training, has grown by more than two-thirds.” The new Madras campus facility will be fully operational by winter term.

Hayes attributes some of the increase to COCC’s ongoing prioritization of support systems for students. The college’s Foundation, for instance, is offering a record $2 million in scholarships to some 400 students this year. And generous grant aid to the college, such as recent awards from the Roundhouse Foundation and Oregon Community Foundation, providing $6,000 to foods banks at the Prineville and Madras campuses and $10,000 in COCC scholarships for Latinx high schoolers, respectively, opens ways for students to commence and accomplish college goals.

Mobile dental clinic today in Warm Springs

Medical Teams International and Warm Springs Managed Care have again teamed up to bring a Mobile Dental Clinic to Warm Springs today.

They will offer free services such as examinations, cleanings and fillings. Stop by today between 9am and 3pm at the old school cafeteria.

32nd annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit art submissions

The 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit will go on display at the Museum at Warm Springs November 12th and the Museum is calling for submissions now for all ages.

For the Tribal Member Adults (18 years of age and older), art will be observed by a neutral judge. For the adult Tribal Member artwork to be judged, submit your work on or before the deadline of October 14th at 5pm. The Judge’s Choice categories include Contemporary, Traditional, and Video. There will also be Honorable Mention Awards. For all other artists, for display purposes only, whose art will not be judged, including youth submissions, the deadline will be October 21st at 5pm.

The application includes the guidelines and contract. For Tribal Member Youth (17 years of age and younger) Art, there is a separate application form. Please encourage all of the young artists that you know to participate in the exhibit.

The reception and exhibit opening will be on Wednesday, November 12th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Contact Angela Anne Smith at The Museum for more information.

Download the Tribal Member Adult Application Form HERE

Download the Tribal Member Youth Application Form HERE

White Buff sports schedule today

Madras High School sports today –

Boys’ Soccer teams have home games. JV-2 will host Bend at 4:00, JV hosts Mt. View at 4:00 and Varsity takes on Mt. View at 6:00.

Girls’ JV & Varsity Soccer teams play at Mountain View High School in Bend this afternoon at 2:30 and 4:00.

White Buff Volleyball also has games at Mountain View – JV & JV2 squads play at 5:00 and Varsity at 6:30.

New youth sports organization programs underway

Jefferson County Roots Sports is a new non-profit, community-driven sports organization serving the kids and families of Jefferson County. It has programs for youth in pre-k through 6th grade.

The flag football and soccer programs started practices this week and have first games this weekend. Registration is still open for 3rd-6th grade volleyball until September 29th, with games set to begin in mid-October.

They are also planning for a winter basketball program. You can learn more on their website and they also have a Facebook page with info.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.