KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 23, 2025

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On the agenda is budget presentations. This morning is High Lookee Lodge; Warm Springs Credit Enterprise; Federal Lobbyist Matt Hill: and State Lobbyist Michael Mason. This afternoon presentations are from Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza; plus the Warm Springs Youth Council.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

The Madras Community Food Pantry distribution will be open from 10am to 1pm today at 370 SW Culver Highway in Madras.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria and a Wellbriety Meeting at 3:00 at Behavioral Health Center. Also on Tuesdays, there is Adult A&D Education class at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety also at 4.

Warm Springs Community Health has a Lunch Time Hand-Sewing Circle every Tuesday from noon to 1. Learn skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

Warm Springs ECE is having a family night school carnival this tomorrow from 5-7pm. They’ll have games, snacks and prizes.

A bough cutting meeting is this evening at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Those tribal members interested in being a crew boss need to attend. Dinner is at 5:30 and the meeting from 6-8pm. Bring your questions, concerns and ideas.

The Boys & Girls Club in Warm springs is having an open house where you can meet the staff, check out their facilities, learn about programs and ask questions. It’s tomorrow, September 24th from 5:30-7pm at the club on the east side back parking lot of the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” exhibit is holding a closing reception tomorrow from 5:30-7:30. The exhibit will close September 27th. Join Miss Rodeo Oregon 2025 Mary Olney for light refreshments. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is this Thursday, September 25th. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit Fix Ticks dot ORG https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.

Seasonal vaccines are now available at the Warm Springs I H S clinic. Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. RSV vaccine is recommended for infants, pregnant women and elders. Vaccine clinic hours are daily from 9:30-11:30am, except on Wednesdays and daily from 1:30-3:30pm. Appointments are not necessary.

Bids are being sought from Tribal Member artists to bead the 2026 Miss Warm Springs crown and banner. If you are interested, submit your bid for the crown and/or banner by 5pm on Friday, October 10th. Get more information by contacting Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office.