KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 22, 2025

Tribal Council has approved a coho salmon fishery for the Warm Springs River. This is the first fishery for the river since 2012, said Mark Manion, Natural Resource- Fisheries manager. The fishery had been discontinued because spring chinook populations were decreasing and summer steelhead were listed as endangered. The open area for the new fishery is the Route 3 Bridge near Kah-Nee-Ta to the mouth of the river. The fishery opened on September 15 and runs to December 31. No fishing is allowed upstream of the Highway 3 Bridge or in any of the mainstem water or tributary streams above the Warm Springs National Fish Hatchery. Another provision: “In recognition of the traditional methods of fishing, fishing from scaffolds using hoopnets and setnets will be allowed seven days per week through the salmon run…” Tribal code says “requiring that setnets and hoopnets must be attended continuously will be strictly enfored.” According to tribal code, “The sale of fish caught for subsistence purposes is prohibited. Commercial sale of fish is not allowed… You can see more of the regulations in an article on the front page of last week’s Spilyay Tymoo newspaper.

Effective next Tuesday, September 30th federal benefit payments will primarily be issued electronically, with paper checks being phased out in most cases. This includes Social Security recipients and beneficiaries. To prevent any disruption in payments for folks who currently receive paper checks – you should switch to electronic payment options before the deadline. You can set up Direct Deposit to a checking or savings account with a “my Social Security” online account at https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/. There is also the Direct Express® Card, a safe and convenient prepaid debit card option for those without a bank account. To enroll, call 1-800-333-1795 or visit www.usdirectexpress.com.

Fall Term GED classes begin today in Warm Springs at the Education Building. Classes will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons. To register or learn more – just stop by the Education building this afternoon or Wednesday afternoon and talk with instructor Steph Brewer. You can also sign up anytime after that into October.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise district meetings have been set for three days in October. Enterprises are hosting the meetings to provide the membership with the opportunity to hear about activities and budget updates. The meetings are scheduled to be held October 7th at the Simnasho Longhouse, October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and October 9th at the Agency Longhouse.