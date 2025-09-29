KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 30, 2025

Best Care Prevention Program & Warm Springs Recreation Department will have a lunch and learn session today at noon in the Community Center social hall. The topic is vaping education and lunch will be a salad bar.

The Madras Community Food Pantry distribution will be open from 10am to 1pm today at 370 SW Culver Highway in Madras.

Coach Bonita Leonard holds 6am exercise classes every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. On Tuesday & Thursday mornings the front gym is open for people to work out from 6-6:45 and there’s an exercise class at noon. One-on-one training is also available – contact Bonita to schedule.

In Canada, Orange Shirt Day is observed on September 30 as a federal holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. To raise awareness of this important day of observation in solidarity with the survivors of boarding schools across North America, we recognize Orange Shirt Day. Orange Shirt Day commemorates the experiences of residential school survivors, their families, and tribal communities. People are invited to wear an orange shirt, ribbon, flag, or other item to raise awareness of the treatment of Native students in federally owned and operated boarding schools.

Warm Springs Community Health has a Lunch Time Hand-Sewing Circle every Tuesday from noon to 1. Learn skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria and a Wellbriety Meeting at 3:00 at Behavioral Health Center. Also on Tuesdays, there is Adult A&D Education class at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety also at 4.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is hosting a seed swap and pumpkin painting community event in Warm Springs tomorrow (10/1). There will be pumpkins available first come, first served and you can bring your own as well. Dinner will be prepared by Sandra Greene, pumpkins from DD Ranch in Terrebonne and produce from Seed to Table. It’s free to attend and everyone is welcome. October 1st from 5-7:30pm at the Community Center social hall.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be October 16th & 17th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Wyam Youth Center welcomes young adults 15-24 to reserve a space to work on art for the upcoming exhibit at the Museum at Warm Springs. Supplies are available to use. Reservations for work space can be made with Emily Courtney 541-553-2536. Available days and times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8pm through October 9th.

Bids are being sought from Tribal Member artists to bead the 2026 Miss Warm Springs crown and banner. If you are interested, submit your bid for the crown and/or banner by 5pm on Friday, October 10th. Get more information by contacting Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office.

During the month of October, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting only emergency loan requests for things such as funerals or medical emergencies. The loan moratorium is through October 31st.

Just a reminder that construction will begin at the Health & Wellness Center for clinic expansion. The main entrance will be between the dental and community health pods. Parking will also be impacted. IHS wanted to let clients know.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Fall Splash Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Cetner on Friday, October 10th – a no school day. Swimming is from 1-3:30 and pizza will be served after. It’s limited to the first 150 folks – family members are invited to swim with kids. To get on the list, email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.