KWSO News 9/30/25

COCC receives $1.3 Million federal grant for futures in behavioral health

A newly awarded four-year, $1,335,113 grant by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to Central Oregon Community College will provide scholarships and paid field placements in behavioral health for up to 18 students per year.

The funding “will bring essential support for students pursuing futures as qualified mental health associates and certified alcohol and drug counselors, with an overall goal of increasing the number of behavioral health paraprofessionals in our area,” according to Sean Roberts, an assistant professor in COCC’s human services program who is leading the project.

Enrolled COCC students pursuing a certificate or associate degree will receive scholarships of $4,000 and living stipends of $6,000 to complete a practicum.

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration has designated Central Oregon as a health professional shortage area.

A 2022 study by the Oregon Health Authority found that Oregon ranked fourth in the U.S. in unmet mental health needs.

Gold Star Mothers and Family Day event in Madras

Originally, Gold Star Mother’s Day specifically honored mothers who lost a son while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Observed on the last Sunday in September, this day recognizes the special sacrifice these mothers have made and the ongoing grief they carry.

Veterans representing the Madras VFW, Elks and American Legion and Healing Memorial creator Shawn Stanfill gathered at the Jefferson County Community Center this past Sunday to recognize the Gold Star Mothers and Family annual event, which dates back to World War I. A ceremonial fire was lit at 11:30am, a prayer for the mothers and fallen warriors was offered by VFW Commander Hellwig, and camaraderie and music brought the gathering to closure at 1pm.

This is an annual event open to local Gold Star Families and the general public and is tribute and honoring to many families.

Eagles & White Buff sports schedule for today

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Volleyball and Football teams are hosting Sisters today. Volleyball games start at 3:30 and Football kicks off at 5.

At Madras High School, Boys Soccer is hosting Molalla – JV at 4:00 and Varsity at 6:00. The Girls Soccer teams travel to take on Molalla/Colton.

Madras High School spirit week activities

It’s Spirit Week at Madras High School. It kicked off on Sunday with students decorating their class halls. Monday was the first day of Power Volleyball – Freshman vs. Juniors and Sophomores vs. Seniors.

Today, is day two of Power Volleyball and a movie night in the high school cafeteria, featuring “The Lion King 2 ” from 7-9:00, with snacks for sale..

Click to hear from MHS teacher Shawna McConnell who shares about the rest of the week’s activities:

Friday is the grand finale, starting with morning activities for all students, a Distinguished Alumni luncheon, and the Homecoming Parade.

The parade, starting around 12:30pm, will feature the band, alumni, class floats, court representatives, and various sports teams and clubs, with middle school teams and local law enforcement also participating. It will travel from the Performing Arts Center, up Buff Street, turning on to 10th Street, and continuing to Madras Elementary before heading to the stadium for the assembly.

Later that evening, is the homecoming football game and the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen during halftime.

The week concludes with the Hawaiian beach party-themed dance, opening its doors at 8:30pm and running until 11pm.

