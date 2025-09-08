KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 9, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Angela Phyllis Bellenger “Ange” – Burial is this morning (9/9) at 9:00.

A free mobile dental clinic will be open today from 9am to 3pm at the old school cafeteria. Get fillings, cleanings, checkups and exams. This is a free clinic offered by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care.

The Tribal Committee swearing-in ceremony scheduled for this morning has been postponed until further notice.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria and a Wellbriety Meeting at 3:00 at Behavioral Health Center. Also on Tuesdays, there is Adult A&D Education class at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety also at 4.

Clear Clinic will be in Warm Springs providing an Expungement Clinic on Thursday (9/11) at 1150 Warm Springs St. from 2-6pm. The services they can provide are criminal & eviction record expungement, legal name & gender marker changes, motions to waive court fines & fees and referrals for other legal services. To check if you are eligible for their services, fill out an intake form on their WEBSITE.

It’s the last Thursday Market of the season this week so if you haven’t already turned out for this local community happening – this week is you chance to check it out. KWSO will have our Reservation Information history books and stickers, plus we will do drawings for prizes. Looking forward to seeing you this Thursday between 10:30am and 2pm at the Campus Pavillion.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting requests for fall extracurricular activity allowances for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students until this Friday (9/12). Download the JOM application, survey & request for financial assistance from the Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page on Facebook or find paper copies on the bulletin boards at the Warm Springs Market and post office. Email completed forms to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off with any of the committee members – Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez. Be sure to attach supporting documents for your student’s activity.

Warm Springs ECE is hosting a family resource fair on Wednesday September 17th from 1:30 – 5:30. Families will be able to visit the ECE NeighborImpact Food Pantry as well as visit with programs that will be set up to share program information and engage with families.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, September 25th. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.