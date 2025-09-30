KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 1, 2025

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Anger Management class from 3-4 and Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday. The Recovery on the Rez group meets from 5:30-7:30 at Smurf Village.

Warm Springs WIC can help supplement with formula, nutritional foods and beverages, breastfeeding support and nutritional education. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Call today: 541-553-2352

Seasonal vaccines are now available at the Warm Springs I H S clinic. Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. RSV vaccine is recommended for infants, pregnant women and elders. Vaccine clinic hours are daily from 9:30-11:30am, except on Wednesdays and daily from 1:30-3:30pm. Appointments are not necessary.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is hosting a seed swap and pumpkin painting community event in Warm Springs today from 5-7:30pm at the Community Center social hall. There will be pumpkins available first come, first served and you can bring your own as well. Dinner will be prepared by Sandra Greene, pumpkins from DD Ranch in Terrebonne and produce from Seed to Table. It’s free to attend and everyone is welcome. October 1st from 5-7:30pm at the Community Center social hall.

A barbecue fundraiser for the Madras High School Class of 2026 will take place during the homecoming football game this Friday (10/3) inside the gates of the football field from 5-8pm.

On October 6th, NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance program will open for income-eligible households who have Pacific Power or Cascade Natural Gas AND have a household member who is a Senior age 60 years and over or Disabled and receiving disability benefits. Applications are available on October 6th only. For more information call 541-504-2155 or email EA@neighborimpact.org.

Fences for Fido and Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for dogs & cats in Warm Springs on Saturday, October 11th. This is for pets of Warm Springs residents only and no appointments are needed. Bring pets to Fire & Safety between 2-4pm to receive vaccines, flea & tick medication and dewormer.

The Museum at Warm Springs is accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging is 5pm on Tuesday, October 14th, and the deadline for youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

The 4th annual Prevention-Fest is on Wednesday, October 15th 4-6:30pm at the field outside of the Prevention office. There will be s’mores, hot dogs, caramel apples, family fun and a pumpkin patch. Admission is free.

Warm Springs Recreation presents Halloween Parade 2025 on Thursday, October 16th. The theme is Nightmare Before Christmas. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30, with judging at 5:30. The parade starts at 6:30.

The Recreation Department’s annual Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session is on Monday, October 20th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 – bring your favorite dish. The powwow starts at 6:30. It’s open to all drum groups, dancers and families.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Just a reminder that construction will begin at the Health & Wellness Center for clinic expansion. The main entrance will be between the dental and community health pods. Parking will also be impacted. IHS wanted to let clients know.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Branch is asking all families of Native American Students to complete a Title 6 Indian Education form to identify the number of Native Students that can be counted for the 509J school district. The “506” forms are used to determine the amount of funding that currently goes to the Culture & Heritage Language Program for teaching in schools.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women. Early detection is critical for treatment. Talk to your medical provider about any concerns and learn about when you should get a mammogram.