KWSO News 10/1/25

Federal government shutdown impacts in Warm Springs

The government shutdown has begun. And it’s plunging the U.S. into a fresh cycle of uncertainty. President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to keep government programs and services running by Wednesday’s deadline. Roughly 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, and many offices will be shuttered.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service has received advanced appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2026 and should see very little impact. IHS will continue to operate business-as-usual during a lapse of appropriations. 100% of IHS staff will report for work and health care services across Indian Country will not be impacted.

At the Bureau of Indian Affairs – Warm Springs Agency, non-essential services will be closed during the federal government shut down, however essential services will continue to operate.

BendFilm Festival Indigenous Honoree and films coming to Warm Springs, Madras Oct 10-12

The 22nd Annual Bend Film Festival is coming up Oct 8th-12th. This year’s Indigenous Honoree is actress Jessica Matten. She starred in last year’s film Rez Ball (2024), as the coach of a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska Valley, New Mexico. Currently, Matten co-stars in the TV crime drama series Dark Winds as Bernadette Manuelito, the only female sergeant on a Navajo reservation police department.

There are local events planned, including a meet and greet in Warm Springs on Friday, October 10th. Folks can come meet Matten at the Wyam Youth Center at 4:30 that afternoon. Free snacks & drinks will be provided, as well as special prizes. Later that evening, in preparation for Dark Winds Season 4, which comes out next year, there will be a screening of the final two episodes of Season 3, at the Madras Cinema 5 at 7:30PM. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Jessica Matten.

On Sunday, October 12th, Warm Springs filmmaker LaRonn Katchia’s Guardian of the Land Premiere is at 5:30PM at the Madras Performing Arts Center. See Bigfoot through the eyes of Indigenous peoples of the Nch’i-Wána (Columbia River), in the premiere screening of OPB’s “Guardian of the Land.” A panel discussion with LaRonn and featured tribal members: Carlos Calica, Phil Cash Cash, and Toma Villa will follow with a special performance from world champion jingle dancer, Acosia Red Elk. Warm Springs WYAM Youth Center will be selling exclusive Guardian of the Land Shirts at the screening.

Other local screenings include Indigenous Feature film She Cried that day, which will screen at Madras Cinema 5 October 10th at 4:45pm. On Saturday October 11th, Indigenous feature films screening at Madras Cinema 5 will be Remaining Native at 4:45PM and Free Leonard Peltier @7:30PM.

All films are free.

WSK8 Cross Country meet in Redmond today

Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Cross Country runners have a meet this afternoon at 4:00 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. All Central Oregon District Middle Schools will be there.

Student-athletes competing today will be dismissed at 1:45 and leave the K-8 Academy at 2:00. The bus is estimated to return students to the K8 at 6:30.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.