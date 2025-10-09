OSU-Cascades moves First Peoples Celebration indoors
Due to anticipated rain, the First Peoples Celebration scheduled for this Saturday at Oregon State University – Cascades will now take place indoors in the Charles McGrath Family Atrium in Edward J. Ray Hall.
The event, which celebrates the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. and is free and open to all.
Activities include traditional Native dancing and regalia, craft demonstrations by artists from the Tananáwit Artists Community, a round dance with the Black Lodge Singers, and more.
Native American food prepared by Twisted Teepee, a Warm Springs-based nonprofit food truck, will be available for purchase.
The event is supported by a grant from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund.
Regional Business Alliance launched in central Oregon
The Central Oregon Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) have announced the official launch of the Regional Business Alliance (RBA), a collaborative initiative uniting business voices across Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.
According to the news release, the RBA will serve as a unified advocate for pro-business policies, infrastructure investment, and regional prosperity, ensuring that the needs of Central Oregon’s private local businesses are amplified at the state level.
The RBA is launching with support from founding partners St. Charles Health System, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Pacific Power and Visit Bend.
Over the summer, the RBA hosted a dozen roundtables throughout the tri-county area with local business and community leaders. The roundtables have brought together over 100 participants to foster open dialogue on the region’s most pressing challenges to doing business locally. RBA is hosting additional roundtables to continue gathering input. If you’d like to participate in a roundtable, visit www.RegionalBusinessAlliance.com.
Additionally, as part of its inaugural efforts, the RBA will host the Central Oregon Economic and Policy Summit on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Redmond City Hall.
WSK8 holds first awards assemblies of the new school year
The Warm Springs K-8 Academy held its first monthly assemblies of the school year this morning. They recognized September Students of the Month and those students with great attendance. The character trait for September was “Respectful” and they recognized many students who demonstrated that trait.
September Student of the Month (K-5)
- Robert Tias
- Beth Johnson
- Kiara Tall Bull
- Daniel Scott
- Francine Stiffarm
- Damarion Lomas
- Lynette Hicks
- John Slockish
- Anubis Nelson
- Cambria Thompson
- WinterBelle Mitchell
- Jonas Spino
- Kasen David
- Cyrus Cleveland
- Leland Smith
- William Smith
- Osius Smith
- Shaylynn Brisbois
- Martina Heath
- Raymond Suppah
- Addilyn Suppah
- Darius Wason
- Anaya Pacheco
- Karma Brunoe
- Reyes Robles
- Alvinah Polk
- TyDell Ball
- Merrah Lawson
- Albin Greene
- Wylena Belgard
- Carlie Caldera
- Rylan Mitchell
- Reyden Medina
- Marianna Machic Holliday
- Moses Kalama
- Harvey Medrana
- Adam Rodriguez Longknife
- Cayson Smith
- Asher Stwyer
September Student of the Month (6-8)
- Syriana VanPelt
- Jacob Adams
- Jasika Brunoe
- Benjamin Jack
- Nathaniel Wallulatum Heath
- Hannah Williams
- Jessamyn Sampson
- Seanlee Harrington
- Coraline White
- Victor Switzler
- Leo Dimmick
- Taylynn Tanewasha
- Ariany Eriza
- Rylen Spackman
- Keeven Adams
- Zane Smith
- Myleah Baza Winishut
- Karma Graybael
- Ariat Coffee
- Montay Frank
September Character Trait “Respectful” Students (K-5)
- Lenaya Tohet
- Aaron Scott Jr.
- Amirallis Holliday
- Braxton Hurtado
- HollyAnna Spino
- Vance Brisbois
- Adam Rodriguez Longknife
- Moses Kalama
- Gabrielle Sohappy
- Marianna Machic Holliday
- Albin Greene
- Syncere Robles
- Dennis Thompson
- Laure Yahtin-Hicks
- Amaya George
- Loyal Wahnetah
- Vaiya Wabaunsee
- Archie Wapsheli IV
- Akira Johnson
- Verna Alonso
- Cyrus Cleveland
- Donovan Jim Picard
- Mahkeena VanPelt
- Jesse Wallulatum
- Amira Spino
- DeShaun Palmer
- Anthony Tias
- Mary Sam-Smith
- Keith Smith
- Leona Norwest
- Isabella Caldera
- Ajay Lopez
- Ali Bastian
- Amber Selam VanPelt
- Shanice Simtustus
- Kennedy Stewart
- Chace Begay
- Amara Nelson
September Character Trait “Respectful” Students (6-8)
- Eddy Jones
- Syriana VanPelt
- Nathaniel Wallulatum Heath
- Saliyah Culps
- Suella Simtustus
- Jacob Jack
- Terrance Wahchumwah
- Logan Wason
- Samuel Picard
- Trevyn Hatathli
- Percy Rubenstahl
- Alvinah Polk
- Rylan Mitchell
- Sofia Saludo
- Gracelynn Howard
- Samuel Picard
- Payton Greene
Perfect Attendance for September (K-2)
- Elias Culps
- Leah Danzuka
- Merris Graybael
- Ayden Hatathli
- Suraya Hicks
- Amirallis Holliday
- Tizohn Holliday
- Braxton Hurtado
- Cambree Mize
- Kataleya Satanus
- Kasen David
- Jaxon Evans
- Hendrixx Hatathli
- LaRae Holliday
- Leonardo Kalama
- Loki Kentle
- Athena Medina-Kurtz
- Syncere Robles
- Aurora Smith
- Leland Smith
- Xavien Smith
- Yona Smith
- HollyAnna Spino
- Aidric Suppah
- Dennis Thompson
- Jaque Wahchumwah
- Evelyn Wolfe
- Alessandro Antunez
- Cyrus Cleveland
- Levi Eriza
- Amaya George
- Lozen Graybael
- Lynette Hicks
- Xzavius Holliday
- Julie Jim
- Saddie Medrano
- Tom Medrano
- Sofia Saludo
- Aliyah Smith
- Jennius Smith
- Sherri Smith-Givens
- Lexi Thomas
- Joshua Winishut-McKinley
Perfect Attendance for September (3-5)
- Laritta Culps
- Vincent David
- Sage Edwards
- Donovan Jim Picard
- Gerardo Medrano
- Harvey Medrano
- DeShawn Palmer
- Meilani Sam Smith
- Laralee Squiemphen
- Addilyn Suppah
- Raymond Suppah
- Makani Thomas
- Angela Tias
- Valance Tohet
- Dominic Wolfe
- JayLeo Yahtin Cloud
- Tydell Ball
- Rowena Begay
- Isabella Caldera
- Denise Frank
- Ameriesa Hicks
- Jordan James
- Moses Kalama
- Eriha Orozco Cuevas
- Anaya Pacheco
- Eli Padilla
- Alvinah Polk
- Reyes Robles
- Lucille Sam
- Kameryn Smith Lucero
- Cayson Smith
- Leounce Smith
- Norman Spino
- Quaid Switzler
- Rubyanna Tohet
- Tryston Williams
- Wylena Belgard
- Baylei Brunoe
- Carlie Caldera
- Natasha Caldera
- Kyree Graybael Senator
- Roy Heath
- Chris Jim Picard
- Maddison Jim
- Ziriako Kollen
- Imoni Northrup
- Gabrielle Sohappy
- Ronald Spino Jack
- Duke Spino
- Alora Stwyer Hoptowit
- Daniel Tewee
Perfect Attendance for September (6-8)
- Keevin Adams Jr.
- Vassago Clements
- Lester Culps
- Takoda Hatathli
- Roma Knight
- Raysin Miller
- Louis Smith
- Allorah Squiemphen
- Keo Wahnetah
- Aaliyah Weaselhead
- Ravyn Brunoe
- Easton Charley
- Saliyah Culps
- Nainoa Esquiro
- Adonai Frank
- Robyn Givens
- Noah Govenor
- Aubrie Gregg
- Trevyn Hatathli
- Gabriel Hoptowit
- Jaida Lane
- Sequoia Lucei Boise
- Eliandra Nez
- Braylon Pennington
- Orion Sam
- Jenny Scott
- Deejay Spearchief
- Noah Spino
- Colton Steen
- Victor Switzler III
- Jadin Tufti
- Terrance Wahchumwah
- Karie Wahnetah
- Maliyah Archer
- Calvin Charley Jr.
- Leo Dimmick
- Seanlee Harrington
- Jason Jim
- Aidan Jones
- Quintis Martinez
- Quintin Ohte
- Taralynn Padilla
- Samuel Picard
- Roscoe Smith
- Rylen Spackman
- Aiyana Suppah
- Taylynn Tanewasha
- Lundy Tewee
- Klai Thompson
- Charelle Wainanwit
- Coraline White
- JayDen Winishut McKinley
KWSO weather for central OR
Today: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.