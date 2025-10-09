OSU-Cascades moves First Peoples Celebration indoors

Due to anticipated rain, the First Peoples Celebration scheduled for this Saturday at Oregon State University – Cascades will now take place indoors in the Charles McGrath Family Atrium in Edward J. Ray Hall.

The event, which celebrates the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. and is free and open to all.

Activities include traditional Native dancing and regalia, craft demonstrations by artists from the Tananáwit Artists Community, a round dance with the Black Lodge Singers, and more.

Native American food prepared by Twisted Teepee, a Warm Springs-based nonprofit food truck, will be available for purchase.

The event is supported by a grant from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund.

Regional Business Alliance launched in central Oregon

The Central Oregon Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) have announced the official launch of the Regional Business Alliance (RBA), a collaborative initiative uniting business voices across Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.

According to the news release, the RBA will serve as a unified advocate for pro-business policies, infrastructure investment, and regional prosperity, ensuring that the needs of Central Oregon’s private local businesses are amplified at the state level.

The RBA is launching with support from founding partners St. Charles Health System, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Pacific Power and Visit Bend.

Over the summer, the RBA hosted a dozen roundtables throughout the tri-county area with local business and community leaders. The roundtables have brought together over 100 participants to foster open dialogue on the region’s most pressing challenges to doing business locally. RBA is hosting additional roundtables to continue gathering input. If you’d like to participate in a roundtable, visit www.RegionalBusinessAlliance.com.

Additionally, as part of its inaugural efforts, the RBA will host the Central Oregon Economic and Policy Summit on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Redmond City Hall.

WSK8 holds first awards assemblies of the new school year

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy held its first monthly assemblies of the school year this morning. They recognized September Students of the Month and those students with great attendance. The character trait for September was “Respectful” and they recognized many students who demonstrated that trait.

September Student of the Month (K-5)

Robert Tias

Beth Johnson

Kiara Tall Bull

Daniel Scott

Francine Stiffarm

Damarion Lomas

Lynette Hicks

John Slockish

Anubis Nelson

Cambria Thompson

WinterBelle Mitchell

Jonas Spino

Kasen David

Cyrus Cleveland

Leland Smith

William Smith

Osius Smith

Shaylynn Brisbois

Martina Heath

Raymond Suppah

Addilyn Suppah

Darius Wason

Anaya Pacheco

Karma Brunoe

Reyes Robles

Alvinah Polk

TyDell Ball

Merrah Lawson

Albin Greene

Wylena Belgard

Carlie Caldera

Rylan Mitchell

Reyden Medina

Marianna Machic Holliday

Moses Kalama

Harvey Medrana

Adam Rodriguez Longknife

Cayson Smith

Asher Stwyer

September Student of the Month (6-8)

Syriana VanPelt

Jacob Adams

Jasika Brunoe

Benjamin Jack

Nathaniel Wallulatum Heath

Hannah Williams

Jessamyn Sampson

Seanlee Harrington

Coraline White

Victor Switzler

Leo Dimmick

Taylynn Tanewasha

Ariany Eriza

Rylen Spackman

Keeven Adams

Zane Smith

Myleah Baza Winishut

Karma Graybael

Ariat Coffee

Montay Frank

September Character Trait “Respectful” Students (K-5)

Lenaya Tohet

Aaron Scott Jr.

Amirallis Holliday

Braxton Hurtado

HollyAnna Spino

Vance Brisbois

Adam Rodriguez Longknife

Moses Kalama

Gabrielle Sohappy

Marianna Machic Holliday

Albin Greene

Syncere Robles

Dennis Thompson

Laure Yahtin-Hicks

Amaya George

Loyal Wahnetah

Vaiya Wabaunsee

Archie Wapsheli IV

Akira Johnson

Verna Alonso

Cyrus Cleveland

Donovan Jim Picard

Mahkeena VanPelt

Jesse Wallulatum

Amira Spino

DeShaun Palmer

Anthony Tias

Mary Sam-Smith

Keith Smith

Leona Norwest

Isabella Caldera

Ajay Lopez

Ali Bastian

Amber Selam VanPelt

Shanice Simtustus

Kennedy Stewart

Chace Begay

Amara Nelson

September Character Trait “Respectful” Students (6-8)

Eddy Jones

Syriana VanPelt

Nathaniel Wallulatum Heath

Saliyah Culps

Suella Simtustus

Jacob Jack

Terrance Wahchumwah

Logan Wason

Samuel Picard

Trevyn Hatathli

Percy Rubenstahl

Alvinah Polk

Rylan Mitchell

Sofia Saludo

Gracelynn Howard

Samuel Picard

Payton Greene

Perfect Attendance for September (K-2)

Elias Culps

Leah Danzuka

Merris Graybael

Ayden Hatathli

Suraya Hicks

Amirallis Holliday

Tizohn Holliday

Braxton Hurtado

Cambree Mize

Kataleya Satanus

Kasen David

Jaxon Evans

Hendrixx Hatathli

LaRae Holliday

Leonardo Kalama

Loki Kentle

Athena Medina-Kurtz

Syncere Robles

Aurora Smith

Leland Smith

Xavien Smith

Yona Smith

HollyAnna Spino

Aidric Suppah

Dennis Thompson

Jaque Wahchumwah

Evelyn Wolfe

Alessandro Antunez

Cyrus Cleveland

Levi Eriza

Amaya George

Lozen Graybael

Lynette Hicks

Xzavius Holliday

Julie Jim

Saddie Medrano

Tom Medrano

Sofia Saludo

Aliyah Smith

Jennius Smith

Sherri Smith-Givens

Lexi Thomas

Joshua Winishut-McKinley

Perfect Attendance for September (3-5)

Laritta Culps

Vincent David

Sage Edwards

Donovan Jim Picard

Gerardo Medrano

Harvey Medrano

DeShawn Palmer

Meilani Sam Smith

Laralee Squiemphen

Addilyn Suppah

Raymond Suppah

Makani Thomas

Angela Tias

Valance Tohet

Dominic Wolfe

JayLeo Yahtin Cloud

Tydell Ball

Rowena Begay

Isabella Caldera

Denise Frank

Ameriesa Hicks

Jordan James

Moses Kalama

Eriha Orozco Cuevas

Anaya Pacheco

Eli Padilla

Alvinah Polk

Reyes Robles

Lucille Sam

Kameryn Smith Lucero

Cayson Smith

Leounce Smith

Norman Spino

Quaid Switzler

Rubyanna Tohet

Tryston Williams

Wylena Belgard

Baylei Brunoe

Carlie Caldera

Natasha Caldera

Kyree Graybael Senator

Roy Heath

Chris Jim Picard

Maddison Jim

Ziriako Kollen

Imoni Northrup

Gabrielle Sohappy

Ronald Spino Jack

Duke Spino

Alora Stwyer Hoptowit

Daniel Tewee

Perfect Attendance for September (6-8)

Keevin Adams Jr.

Vassago Clements

Lester Culps

Takoda Hatathli

Roma Knight

Raysin Miller

Louis Smith

Allorah Squiemphen

Keo Wahnetah

Aaliyah Weaselhead

Ravyn Brunoe

Easton Charley

Saliyah Culps

Nainoa Esquiro

Adonai Frank

Robyn Givens

Noah Govenor

Aubrie Gregg

Trevyn Hatathli

Gabriel Hoptowit

Jaida Lane

Sequoia Lucei Boise

Eliandra Nez

Braylon Pennington

Orion Sam

Jenny Scott

Deejay Spearchief

Noah Spino

Colton Steen

Victor Switzler III

Jadin Tufti

Terrance Wahchumwah

Karie Wahnetah

Maliyah Archer

Calvin Charley Jr.

Leo Dimmick

Seanlee Harrington

Jason Jim

Aidan Jones

Quintis Martinez

Quintin Ohte

Taralynn Padilla

Samuel Picard

Roscoe Smith

Rylen Spackman

Aiyana Suppah

Taylynn Tanewasha

Lundy Tewee

Klai Thompson

Charelle Wainanwit

Coraline White

JayDen Winishut McKinley

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.