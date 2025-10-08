KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 9, 2025

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Branch is asking all families of Native American Students to complete a Title 6 Indian Education form to identify the number of Native Students that can be counted for the 509J school district. The “506” forms are used to determine the amount of funding that currently goes to the Culture & Heritage Language Program for teaching in schools.

Free apples are being given away today in the High Lookee Lodge parking lot. It will start at 3pm and go until they’re all gone. Bring your bag or container for your apples.

Warm Springs Recreation is inviting everyone to take part in The Ultimate Mile Challenge this evening at 6pm at the K8 track. For more information call or stop by the Community Center.

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, Let’s Talk About It group meets from 2-3pm and “On Second Thought” at 4:00. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam is from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday’s at 5:15 at Smurf Village.

Tribal Enterprises are hosting a community district meeting to provide annual updates this evening from 6-8:00 at the Agency Longhouse. Refreshments will be available.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a trip to the pumpkin patch at Liepold Farms in Boring tomorrow (10/10). The bus leaves at 9am and returns at 4:30. Kids will need to bring a sack lunch, warm jacket and money for a pumpkin if they want to buy one. Parents/guardians need to go to the Rec office at the Community Center to fill out the permission slip and pay the $15 fee.

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service is taking folks on the fall fruit loop tour from 8-5 tomorrow (10/10). Call 541-553-3238 to sign up or message them on their Warm Springs Extension Facebook page.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Fall Splash Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Center tomorrow (10/10) – a no school day. Swimming is from 1-3:30 and pizza will be served after. It’s limited to the first 150 folks – family members are invited to swim with kids. To get on the list, email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

Bids are being sought from Tribal Member artists to bead the 2026 Miss Warm Springs crown and banner. If you are interested, submit your bid for the crown and/or banner by 5pm tomorrow (10/10). Get more information by contacting Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open from 8am to 5pm tomorrow (10/10). Meal service will not be provided, so be sure your child has a lunch. The club will be closed on Monday, October 13th in observance of Indigenous People’s Day.

The Bend Film Festival will have events and screenings in Warm Springs and Madras. All film screenings are free of charge, but you do need to reserve a ticket at BendFilm.org.

On Friday (10/10) : Actress Jessica Matten (From Rezball & Dark Winds) is this year’s Indigenous Hon ore and she will do a Meet & Greet at 4:30pm at the WYAM Youth Center. Free snacks & drinks will be provided, and they’ll be handing out free prizes. The movie She Cried That Day will have a screening at Madras Cinema 5 at 4:45pm. Dark Winds Season 3 Eps. 7 & 8 will be shown at the Madras Cinema 5 at 7:30pm. It will be followed by a Q&A with Jessica Matten.

Saturday (10/10): Indigenous feature films screening at Madras Cinema 5 are Remaining Native at 4:45pm and Free Leonard Peltier at 7:30pm

Sunday (10/11): LaRonn Katchia’s “Guardian of the Land” Premiere will take place at 5:30pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. There will also be panel discussion with the LaRonn and featured tribal members Carlos Calica, Phil Cash Cash, and Toma Villa and a special performance from world champion jingle dancer Acosia Red Elk. The Warm Springs WYAM Youth Center will be selling exclusive “Guardian of the Land” shirts at the screening.



Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Saturday, October 11th – an event that explores and celebrates the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus. They’ve moved the event indoors due to rain in the forecast. Activities include craft demonstrations, Native dancing & regalia showcase, a round dance with the Black Lodge Singers and more.

Fences for Fido and Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for dogs & cats in Warm Springs this Saturday (10/11). This is for pets of Warm Springs residents only and no appointments are needed. Bring pets to Fire & Safety between 2-4pm to receive vaccines, flea & tick medication and dewormer.

Youth baseball clinics are being held on Saturdays this month in Warm Springs. This Saturday (10/11) will be a pitching clinic, and October 18th and 25th are hitting clinics. Youth age 8 and older can attend the free clinics that will be from 10am to noon at the ballfields behind the Community Center. Participants should bring athletic shoes, baseball cap and glove plus a sweatshirt or jacket and long pants – no shorts please. For more information contact Daniel Lawrence at the Community Center.

A No Kings Rally will take place on Saturday, October 18th from 2-4:00 at the North Y in Madras.

Warm Springs Human Resources is having an office and employee costume contest this year with entries open October 23-31. There will be prizes for Cutest, Scariest, Funniest & Most Creative Costumes. A large bundle prize will be awarded to the best decorated office. Submit photos to HR@wstribes.org by November 3rd. Voting will take place until noon on November 7th and winners will be announced.