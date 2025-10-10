KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 10, 2025

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open from 8am to 5pm today. Meal service will not be provided, so be sure your child has a lunch. The club will be closed on Monday, October 13th in observance of Indigenous People’s Day.

Both the Human Resources and Comp & Benefits offices will be temporarily closed this morning from 8:30 am to 10:30 am for their monthly staff meeting. Both phone calls and emails will be returned after their meeting.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3. From 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Fall Splash Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Cetner today. Swimming is from 1-3:30 and pizza will be served after. It’s limited to the first 150 folks – family members are invited to swim with kids. To get on the list, email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

The Bend Film Festival will have events and screenings in Warm Springs and Madras. Actress Jessica Matten (From Rezball & Dark Winds) is this year’s Indigenous Honoree and she will do a Meet & Greet at 4:30pm today at the WYAM Youth Center. Free snacks & drinks will be provided, and they’ll be handing out free prizes. The movie She Cried That Day will have a screening at Madras Cinema 5 at 4:45pm today. And Dark Winds Season 3 Eps. 7 & 8 will be shown at the Madras Cinema 5 at 7:30pm. It will be followed by a Q&A with Jessica Matten. Tomorrow (10/11), Indigenous feature films screening at Madras Cinema 5 are Remaining Native at 4:45pm and Free Leonard Peltier at 7:30pm. Sunday (10/12), LaRonn Katchia’s “Guardian of the Land” Premiere will take place at 5:30pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. There will also be panel discussion with the LaRonn and featured tribal members Carlos Calica, Phil Cash Cash, and Toma Villa and a special performance from world champion jingle dancer Acosia Red Elk. The Warm Springs WYAM Youth Center will be selling exclusive “Guardian of the Land” shirts at the screening. Films are free but you do need to reserve tickets at bendfilm.org.

Today is the deadline for Tribal Member artists to submit bids to bead the 2026 Miss Warm Springs crown and banner. If you are interested, submit your bid for the crown and/or banner by 5pm. Get more information by contacting Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration tomorrow (10/11) – an event that explores and celebrates the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. in Ray Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus. Activities include craft demonstrations, Native dancing & regalia showcase, a round dance with the Black Lodge Singers and more.

Fences for Fido and Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for dogs & cats in Warm Springs tomorrow (10/11). This is for pets of Warm Springs residents only and no appointments are needed. Bring pets to Fire & Safety between 2-4pm to receive vaccines, flea & tick medication and dewormer.

Warm Springs Prevention’s Indigenous People’s Day Powwow will be held on Monday, October 13th at the Campus Pavilion. There will be a meal at 5pm and the powwow is from 5:30-7. All drums are welcome. Bring your own chairs. This is a drug, alcohol, and commercial tobacco-free event.

The Museum at Warm Springs is accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging is 5pm on Tuesday, October 14th, and the deadline for youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be October 16th & 17th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Human Resources is having a tribal employee pumpkin carving contest. It closes at 6pm October 17th. Submit a photo of your pumpkin to HR@wstribes.org for a chance to win a fishing pole, speaker and a cooler. Voting will be open October 20-24 and the winners announced on Halloween.

A celebration of life for Nathan Carl “Nat” Shaw will be held on Saturday, October 18th from 11am to 1pm at the Juniper Community Church, 976 S Adams Drive, in Madras. A lunch will follow the ceremony.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Great Pumpkin Party is on Wednesday, October 22nd at the Community Center. Carving begins at 5:30 and judging at 7. Categories are Best Jack, Scariest Sally, Creepiest Oogie Boogie, Zombiest Wolf Man and Spookiest Sqwatch.

Tananawit – A Community of Warm Springs Artists is seeking board members. To apply, send a letter of interest to Executive Director Debbie Stacona at deb@warmspringsartists.org. The deadline is October 31st.

Warm Springs Prevention will host a Thanksgiving Break Co-ed Basketball Tourney November 24-25 at the old school gym. Entry is free! There will be divisions for 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14 and under plus high school age. For more information and entries call Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.