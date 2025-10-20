KWSO News 10/20/25

Community invited to rededication of Simnasho Fire Hall

Renovations are complete at the Simnasho Fire Hall and staff have moved back into the building.

Fire & Safety is inviting folks to a rededication ceremony and potluck dinner this Wednesday. It will begin at 5:30. Everyone is welcome to join and to bring a dish to share.

Salmon above Upper Klamath Lake

For the first time in more than a century, salmon are swimming above Upper Klamath Lake in Southern Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has detected radio-tagged fall Chinook salmon in Upper Klamath Lake and in the Williamson and Sprague rivers.

William Ray, Jr., chairman of the Klamath Tribes, says tribal members were hoping to see salmon in their homelands again after four dams were removed from the Klamath River last year. “We’re praying. We’re praying as loud as we can pray that the spawners will do their natural work and just keep coming back every year so the population can grow into a fishable population for us,” Ray said.

For now, salmon fishing remains closed in the upper Klamath Basin to allow for fish recovery.

White Buffs win big over Bulldogs

Under the lights and in the crisp fall air, the Madras White Buffalos put together a complete game. In league action against the visiting Creswell Bulldogs, Madras struck first as Orion Reynoso broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs answered with a scoop-and-score defensive touchdown, but the momentum swung back to Madras when kick returner Isiah Cota electrified the crowd with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, followed by a 65-yard punt return score. The White Buffs carried a 35–20 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Madras tightened up defensively while adding three more touchdowns. One highlight came from Matthew Suppah Scott, who caused havoc in the backfield—forcing a fumble and rumbling 45 yards for a score. The White Buffs rolled to a 56–26 victory with the win move to 2-1 in league and now and now set their sights on Elmira this Friday on the road.

MHS, WSK8 sports today

Madras JV Football has a game at Creswell today at 5:00.

White Buffalo Boys JV 2 Soccer will play in Bend this afternoon at 4:30 at the 15th Street Field.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Volleyball teams host Culver today at 3:30.

BIA Roads doing work in outlying areas

The BIA Roads department is working on outlying roads that are part of the bus route to improve and grade them. Warm Springs residents are reminded to slow down when you come upon road work for everyone’s safety.

WS ECE celebrates National Farm to School Month

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center has been participating in the National Farm to School Month. CTWS Food Service Manager/Food Program Coordinator Louisa Fuentes says that in celebration of national farm to school month they have been serving at least 3 to 4 meals that feature produce grown in Oregon and some items that were grown here in Warm Springs.

This Thursday, the Oregon Farm to School Network is asking schools to participate in the Crunch at Once event. Fuentes says ECE is signed up to participate. As part of the event children will be crunching on Oregon grown apples. She will be giving classes more information about the event and may be taking some pictures for the Oregon Farm to School Network for upcoming event promotion.

ODF ends declares an end to fire season

All Oregon Department of Forestry districts terminated fire restrictions Friday, marking the end of the 2025 Oregon fire season declaration. ODF Deputy Director of Fire Operations Kyle Williams praised firefighters noting “significantly fewer acres burned compared to last year even with more fire starts.” Combined, lightning-and human-caused fire brought roughly 100 more fire starts on ODF-protected land compared to 2024 fire season. Year to date, there have been 1,135 fires on ODF-protected lands resulting in 24,275 acres burned. Statewide to date, regardless of jurisdiction, there have been 2,569 fires that have burned 288,774 acres. The end of fire season removes ODF imposed fire restrictions on ODF-protected lands.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Areas of frost before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Calm wind.