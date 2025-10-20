Local News

CTWS Benefits Open Enrollment Time

Posted on by sue.matters
The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Compensation and Benefits Program is gearing up for open enrollment for Tribal Governmental and Enterprise Employees.

Soon – an email will come out with instructions for accessing online information.

Employees who work full time for the Tribes are eligible for open enrollment:

  • CTWS – Tribal Government Employees.
  • Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise.
  • Warm Springs Credit Enterprise.
  • Warm Springs Telecom.
  • Warm Springs Housing Authority.
  • Warm Springs Economic Development.
  • Warm Springs GEO Visions.
  • Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort.
  • Warm Springs Construction.
  • Warm Springs Timber Company.
  • Warm Springs Composite Products.
  • Museum at Warm Springs.
  • High Lookee Lodge.

(Indian Head Casino/Plateau Travel Plaza will hold their own separate open enrollment.)

Open Enrollment is open until November 20, 2025.  Virtual Information Sessions are scheduled for November 3rd – 7th.

The Open Enrollment period is for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account, and 401K.

See the different companies involved with Open Enrollment HERE

You can find a matrix of the type of Benefits, the Eligibility & a Description of the coverage HERE HERE

