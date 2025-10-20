CTWS Benefits Open Enrollment Time

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Compensation and Benefits Program is gearing up for open enrollment for Tribal Governmental and Enterprise Employees.

Soon – an email will come out with instructions for accessing online information.

Employees who work full time for the Tribes are eligible for open enrollment:

CTWS – Tribal Government Employees.

Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise.

Warm Springs Telecom.

Warm Springs Housing Authority.

Warm Springs Economic Development.

Warm Springs GEO Visions.

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort.

Warm Springs Construction.

Warm Springs Timber Company.

Warm Springs Composite Products.

Museum at Warm Springs.

High Lookee Lodge.

(Indian Head Casino/Plateau Travel Plaza will hold their own separate open enrollment.)

Open Enrollment is open until November 20, 2025. Virtual Information Sessions are scheduled for November 3rd – 7th.

The Open Enrollment period is for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account, and 401K.

See the different companies involved with Open Enrollment HERE

You can find a matrix of the type of Benefits, the Eligibility & a Description of the coverage HERE HERE