CTWS Benefits Open Enrollment Time

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Compensation and Benefits Program is gearing up for open enrollment for Tribal Governmental and Enterprise Employees.
Soon – an email will come out with instructions for accessing online information.
Employees who work full time for the Tribes are eligible for open enrollment:
- CTWS – Tribal Government Employees.
- Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise.
- Warm Springs Credit Enterprise.
- Warm Springs Telecom.
- Warm Springs Housing Authority.
- Warm Springs Economic Development.
- Warm Springs GEO Visions.
- Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort.
- Warm Springs Construction.
- Warm Springs Timber Company.
- Warm Springs Composite Products.
- Museum at Warm Springs.
- High Lookee Lodge.
(Indian Head Casino/Plateau Travel Plaza will hold their own separate open enrollment.)
Open Enrollment is open until November 20, 2025. Virtual Information Sessions are scheduled for November 3rd – 7th.
The Open Enrollment period is for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account, and 401K.
See the different companies involved with Open Enrollment HERE
You can find a matrix of the type of Benefits, the Eligibility & a Description of the coverage HERE HERE