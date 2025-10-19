KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 20, 2025

It’s Late Start Monday for all 509J schools. Students start school 90 minutes later than usual.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is having a book fair in the library this week. Each class will have the opportunity to visit the book fair during their library specials. Middle school classes can visit the book fair before school, with a pass during guide room or at lunch.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation and MedCertify are inviting people to a lunch & learn presentation today from 11am to 1pm in the old elementary school cafeteria. Learn about nationally accredited certifications in several industries from IT to Healthcare to Business.

Warm Springs WIC can help supplement with formula, nutritional foods and beverages, breastfeeding support and nutritional education. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Call today: 541-553-2352

The 2026 Open Enrollment Period for CTWS and Enterprise Employees begins today and goes through November 20th. Enrollments will be online only. Virtual presentations will be done November 3-7. If you missed your opportunity for coverage, this your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account, and 401K. Watch for emails from the Comp & Benefits Department on Monday. FMI: 541-553-3262.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am, the Let’s Talk About It group at 2pm and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4. The Naimuma Wellbriety group meets today at 5:30 at Smurf Village.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs JCP & Suicide Prevention are having a Kids’ Carnival tomorrow (10/21) from 6-8pm at old school gym.

The PIRS Youth Peer Support Team is putting on a free Haunted House October 28th and 30th from 4 to 6pm. You have to stop by and get a free ticket for the Haunted House in advance. You can stop by the PIRS Youth Drop In Center this week on Tuesday (10/21) and Thursday (10/23) between 10:30am and 6pm. The PIRS building is located in Madras at 29 SE D Street.

The Museum at Warm Springs is still accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging has passed but the youth artwork and for display purposes only will be tomorrow (10/21) at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Great Pumpkin Party is on Wednesday (10/22) at the Community Center. Carving begins at 5:30 and judging at 7. Categories are Best Jack, Scariest Sally, Creepiest Oogie Boogie, Zombiest Wolf Man and Spookiest Sqwatch.

Papalaxsimisha and the OHSU Center for Women’s Health are doing a lunch & learn on menopause. The community discussion will be held on Wednesday, October 22nd from 12-1:30pm in the I H S atrium. They will have lunch and raffle prizes.

Recreation is having a Halloween Dance on Friday, October 24th from 6-8:30pm at the Community Center. They’ll have games, prizes and food.

The Heroes Haunted Carnival is coming up Saturday, October 25th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 2-7pm. It will feature games, family fun activities, food trucks and more. It’s a Shop with A Cop fundraiser and the cost is $5 per person or family passes for up to 6 people are $20. Kids 2 and under are free.

The Recreation Department’s annual Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session has been moved to Monday, October 27th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 – bring your favorite dish. The powwow starts at 6:30. It’s open to all drum groups, dancers and families.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District is seeking candidates for a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The appointee will serve December 22, 2025 through June 30, 2027. Interested candidates can download an information packet, which includes information about the district, position, and application/selection process, from the district’s website. The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Friday, November 7, 2025 at 5:00pm.

KWSO is coordinating a Native Market for our Thursday Market Vendors the day before Thanksgiving from 10am – 2pm at the old school cafeteria. This is an opportunity to set up and sell food for Thanksgiving Meals as well as gift items for early Christmas Shopping. There is a limit to 20 booths and we have 14 already signed up so if you are interested in setting up please email sue.matters@wstribes.org.