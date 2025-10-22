Campus Pavilions Updates

The Warm Springs Campus Pavilion parking lot is scheduled to be paved Thursday (10/22/25) weather permitting. The Pavilion was completed two years ago however the public restrooms and a new water main came after that. Warm Springs Construction has been prepping the parking lot area awaiting the opportunity for paving to get done.

The Campus Pavilion is available for community use. You can sign up for the facility at the Family Resource Center library or else email Isaac Dot George at WS tribes dot ORG

The Warm Springs Community Action Team Food Cart Pavilion is under construction on the corner lot, on campus, with the Commissary Project. This is phase two of construction on the project. Phase three will be renovation of the old commissary to become a small business incubator for local small businesses.