KWSO News 10/22/25

NeighborImpact Braces for Hunger Surge as SNAP Benefits Suspended

As the regional food bank for Central Oregon, NeighborImpact supplies food to 57 partner pantries and 15 mobile pantry sites across the tri-county region. These pantries are embedded in local communities. Many of which are in rural areas where transportation and grocery access are limited and form a lifeline for thousands of households.

Central Oregon with federal SNAP benefits suspended for November, NeighborImpact is bracing for a hunger surge. As the regional food bank for Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, NeighborImpact is taking action to ensure no one goes without food.

“This is uncharted territory, but food is a basic need. Not responding is not an option,” said Scott Cooper, Executive Director. Historically, SNAP payments have continued despite government shutdowns.

The Oregon Department of Human Services announced that 757,000 Oregonians, including 23,405 Central Oregon households, could lose food assistance November 1. This would not only impact food security but also local economies, removing tens of millions of dollars in purchasing power, particularly in rural areas.

NeighborImpact’s Food Program was already strained, with food supply down 17% due to reduced USDA commodities and other factors like inflation, while services increased over 250% since 2020.

“Food banks aren’t equipped for this increased demand,” Cooper stated. “NeighborImpact can offset about 10% of the anticipated shortfall, but we need community support.”

NeighborImpact has launched a campaign to raise funds for food, with donations accepted at www.neighborimpact.org. Every dollar donated is stretched through bulk purchasing and statewide partnerships.

Oregon Youth Report Reveals Widespread Unmet Health Needs and Calls for Greater Support

A new Oregon Student Health Survey (SHS) report reveals that over one in five Oregon eighth and eleventh graders experienced unmet mental or physical health care needs in 2022.

Developed with Oregon youth, the report highlights challenges in accessing care and the importance of adult support. Key themes include emotional isolation, systemic barriers (lack of insurance, long wait times, transportation, stigma), and invalidation of students’ concerns.

Dr. Tom Jeanne of the Oregon Health Authority stated that “many are struggling, and they don’t feel seen,” emphasizing the interconnectedness of mental and physical health.

The report underscores the need for environments where students feel safe discussing their health and adults are empowered to listen and respond.

The anonymous, school-based SHS collects responses from over 45,000 students annually. Alexis Zou, a senior at Lake Oswego High School and member of the Oregon Youth Data Council (YDC), was a primary author. The OHA-sponsored YDC involves youth in all aspects of the survey, from content review to interpreting and using results.

Senator Jeff Merkley holding Senate floor

Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley has been speaking since yesterday afternoon about President Donald Trump – and what Merkley sees as the administration’s threats to Democracy.

The Oregon Democrat said he plans to hold the Senate floor for as long as he’s able to keep speaking.

Behind him for most of the time has been a poster that reads — quote — “Ring the alarm bells – Authoritarianism is here now”

He began his remarks just before 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday.

Merkley’s lengthy speech comes after Democratic Senator Cory Booker broke the all-time record for longest continuous floor speech in April.

Booker was also protesting Trump. He spoke for about 25 hours and 5 minutes.

