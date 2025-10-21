KWSO News 10/21/25

IFPL levels lowered for Warm Springs Reservation

Effective today, the Warm Springs Reservation has gone into the following Industrial Fire Precautions:

Zone 1 – IFPL Level 1 (was level 2)

Zone 2 – IFPL Level 0 (was level 1)

Zone 3 – IFPL Level 0 (was level 1)

According to a memo issued by Acting BIA Superintendent Kenneth Borchert, temperatures are predicted to continue to moderate for much of the Northwest in the weeks ahead with fire danger reducing since we are now in the fall season. Cooler temperatures and increased humidity levels will reduce fire danger over the next month until fire season ultimately ends.

The Warm Springs Indian Reservation fire danger rating is moving to low. The burn ban has been lifted.

Warm Springs Fire Season IFPL and Fire Danger Decrease October 2025 KB

News about upcoming Tribal per capita and senior pension payments

Due to the federal shutdown the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be combining the October & November 2025 per capita and November 2025 senior pension distributions.

Coming in December, CTWS will transition to a digital payment & distribution platform. Tribal members will receive a debit card from Columbia Bank / Dash Solutions, and a QR code or website where individual members can elect to have distributions direct deposited into their personal bank account, add a digital debit card (which can be added to a cell phone wallet), or simply keep the debit card.

All future distributions will be made to the card, or as elected by each individual member, including per capita payments, senior pension distributions and beginning in May 2026, trust funds.

It’s open enrollment time for CTWS employees

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Compensation and Benefits Program is gearing up for open enrollment for Tribal Governmental and Enterprise Employees. Soon – an email will come out with instructions for accessing online information. Employees who work full time for the Tribes are eligible for open enrollment:

CTWS – Tribal Government Employees.

Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise.

Warm Springs Telecom.

Warm Springs Housing Authority.

Warm Springs Economic Development.

Warm Springs GEO Visions.

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort.

Warm Springs Construction.

Warm Springs Timber Company.

Warm Springs Composite Products.

Museum at Warm Springs.

High Lookee Lodge.

(Indian Head Casino/Plateau Travel Plaza will hold their own separate open enrollment.)

Open Enrollment is open until November 20, 2025. Virtual Information Sessions are scheduled for November 3rd – 7th. The Open Enrollment period is for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account, and 401K.

Warm Springs CPS closed through Fri., Oct. 24

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services is closed this week for staff to attend a conference. CPS does have an on-call person and protocol in place for emergency custody orders.

Tribal Council holding discussion on Ordinance 94

The Tribal Council has on its agenda today an all-day discussion of Ordinance 94.

Warm Springs Ordinance 94 refers to the enrollment process, specifically outlining the requirements for automatic enrollment based on a minimum blood quantum and establishing rules for adoption into the tribe.

The ordinance was the subject of a 2019 tribal referendum that proposed changes to automatic enrollment but failed to achieve the required voter turnout.

It has also been cited in relation to recent adoption elections, such as the one in June 2025.

SNAP benefits could end Oct. 31st due to federal government shutdown

More than 750,000 Oregonians who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will not be getting their food benefits in November due to the ongoing federal shutdown, officials say.

Those impacted are being contacted by the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), according to Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek. The governor called out the Trump Administration in a statement calling it “a cruel and unacceptable situation.”

Kotek said that the Trump Administration had directed states to not to begin the process of distributing November benefits until further notice. The SNAP program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The ODHS’ Acting Director responded to the directive saying the agency is monitoring the situation along with the Governor’s office and encouraged SNAP recipients “to familiarize themselves with the free food resources in their community and to make a plan for what they will do if they do not receive their food benefits in November on time.”

MHS soccer, WSK8 vs. JCMS annual football game at Stampede Stadium

Madras White Buffalo Soccer teams are in action today. At home, Girls JV & Varsity Soccer host Molalla/Colton in games starting at 4pm and 6pm. Boys JV & Varsity Soccer teams travel to Molalla.

In Middle School Football today, the Warm Springs K8 Eagles take on the JCMS Buffs today in a game being played at Madras High School. KWSO will be broadcasting this middle school game live. Kickoff is at 5.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.