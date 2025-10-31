Update on Mill Creek Fuel Spill Incident 10/31/25

An update on the ongoing cleanup efforts at the Mill Creek fuel spill site. According to recent reports, significant progress has been made in removing contaminated soil. On October 28th, 347.41 tons of affected soil were removed, followed by an additional 609.16 tons on October 29th.

While today’s removal pace is good, it may be slightly slower than yesterday’s. A sampling and analysis plan has been implemented on the far wall of the excavation and the end closest to the cliff edge as excavation continues.

Looking ahead to today October 31st, crews will be conducting surface water sampling of Mill Creek as part of the ongoing assessment and remediation efforts.